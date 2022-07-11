SON: Strict Adherence to Standards Vital for Nigeria’s Global Competitiveness

Nosa Elekhuogie

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has urged local producers and importers to adhere strictly to standards to boost economic growth.

The Director General of SON, Malam Farouk Salim, stated this at the flagging off of a campaign tagged, “Standardisation; Panacea for economic growth,” held in Enugu.

The SON boss said that adhering strictly to standardisation and quality assurance would make Nigerian products and services more acceptable at the international market.

Salim, who was represented by the Director South-East Operations of SON, Mr Fred Akingbesote, noted that when all products and services conform to standards, the country and her people would benefit tremendously from it.

The SON boss said standardisation would also lead to cost reduction, less effort on production, strengthen brands and make it convenient and easy for customers to recognise and pick quality products and services.

“If you see any product with SONCAP certification logo, rest assured that you have got a product with quality and satisfaction guaranteed. It provides a company with a competitive edge in the market. Manufacturers and service providers need to ensure that their products and services meet the right specifications and deliver on their customers’ expectations.

“When a company assesses its products and services in accordance with relevant standards, this helps the company to adapt to the latest market trends regarding quality. And avoid the costs related to product returns, buyer complaints, and loss of goodwill in local, regional, and international markets, “he said.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the SON DG, Chief Duru Emeka, who doubles as coordinator of the sensitisation, said it was part of the agency efforts to take culture of standardisation to the grassroots.

“Once the people in rural areas imbibed standardisation as a way of life, the fight against influx of substandard products is almost won. We need collaborative efforts to tackle the menace,” he said.

Duru said Nigerian products were produced in line with international best practices and enjoy global competitiveness in line with the organisation’s quality infrastructure strategy under the able leadership of Mallam Farouk Salim.

The Permanent Secretary, Enugu State Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Dr Godwin Anigbo, urged SON to extend its services to the grassroots by creating more awareness on standardisation of products and services.

Deputy Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Enugu State, Mr Felix Odoh said that SON could leverage on the spread of NOA officials scattered in the 774 council areas to reach Nigerians even in their localities.

“This sensitisation and enlightenment should go beyond here and get more Nigerians, especially the people at the grassroots to know the standard for all they produce at their localities,” Odoh said.

A consumer, Mrs Vivian Offor, said that the sensitisation would make more meaning if those at the local areas, whose extract raw materials add value to them could achieve quality standardisation.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Enugu State Investment Development Authority, Dr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, lauded SON for its consistence on its engagement of Nigerians to do the right thing and reposition the country’s economy.

“The issue of standardisation is important and it will be helpful to everybody and we must key into it.

”This is the only way to ensure we grow our economy and ensure conformity of our products and services,” Ogbu-Nwobodo said.

An Enugu-based manufacturer, Sir Eric Chime, noted that manufacturers and SON were both partners in progress, adding that SON had continued to ensure Nigerian products met international standard and acceptability.