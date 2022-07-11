NPC Begins Advocacy for Successful Conduct of Trial Census in Enugu

Gideon Arinze

The National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced advocacy visits to local government chairmen and other relevant stakeholders of select council areas as part of efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the trial census in Enugu State.

The commission began the advocacy with a visit to the Chairmen of the three LGAs selected in Enugu East Senatorial Zone including Isi-Uzo, Enugu North and Nkanu West.

Speaking when he led his team to Isi Uzo yesterday, Federal Commissioner of the NPC in Enugu State, Ejike Eze said that NPC had since intensified preparatory activities for the successful conduct of the first digital census in Nigeria.

Eze reiterated that the engagement was also intended to seek the support of communities under the LGA towards achieving good results during the trial and general census exercise.

He maintained the commission was working hard to ensure that they get accurate data which would help in proper planning for development across the country.

“Census is important, hence any country that wants to progress must have data and that is why the national chairman of the commission has deemed it necessary to conduct the exercise,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA, Obiora Obeagu praised the NPC for its efforts aimed at conducting a credible and acceptable census.

Obeagu, who was represented by his deputy, Ugochukwu Nnamani, assured that the council will give every necessary support during the trial census exercise.