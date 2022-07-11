  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Nigerian Breweries Market Capitalisation Hits N459.12bn

Business | 2 days ago

Kayode Tokede

With an additional listing of 145,075,002 units shares arising from 2021 scrip dividend election scheme, Nigerian Breweries Plc has crossed N450 billion in in market capitalisation.

The listing pushed NB to N459.12 billion in market capitalisation to become 10th most capitalised listed company on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and most capitalised beverages–brewers/distillers company.

The company had proposed for shareholders’ approval, the Share for Cash Dividend Election Scheme; a scheme that will allow shareholders to convert final cash dividends to new ordinary shares.

The Exchange in a statement said, “Trading License Holders are hereby notified that additional 145,074,002 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of Nigerian Breweries were on, listed on the Daily Official List of the NGX.

“The additional shares listed on NGX arose from Nigerian Breweries’ Scrip Dividend Election Scheme. With this listing of the additional 145,074,002 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid up shares of Nigerian Breweries Plc has now increased from 8,075,831,900 to 8,220,905,902 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.”

The part of resolutions passed at the international breweries 76th Annual General Meeting (AGM) was, “That shareholders entitled to receive cash dividends in respect of the financial year ended 31st December 2021, be offered a right of election to receive ordinary shares in the company instead of cash dividends, and that such New Ordinary Shares be credited as fully paid, which, when issued, shall rank Pari Passau in all respects with the company’s existing ordinary shares.

“That the election to receive ordinary shares instead of cash dividends should have been exercised on or before the 12th of April, 2022; The New Ordinary Shares to be received by shareholders shall be determined by their cash dividend entitlements divided by a Reference Share Price, which Reference Share Price shall be the 10-day average (starting on the 10th of March, 2021) of the Company’s closing share price on the floor of The NGX.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.