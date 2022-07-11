Flood: Chinese Consulate General in Lagos Reconstructs Idejo Street Drainage Channels

To complement the efforts of the Lagos State Government in clearing and construction of drainage channels around Victoria Island, Lagos, the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos has commenced the clearing and reconstruction of Idejo street drainage channels.

Idejo Street has constantly been flooding due to continuous downpour experienced in the state, anytime it’s rain, the blocked drainage overflowed the area and causes flood, making other roads on the Island unsafe, and resulting to traffic gridlock in parts of Victoria Island and its environs, most times, the Consulate office engages in clearing the drainage while uncovered before the reconstruction.

This initiative by the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos, will help cushion the effect of flooding around Victoria Island and its environs.

The blocked drainage channel was a major challenge that caused flooding, which resulted in hardship to road users and people living in the area.

A resident, Ibrahim Oladipupo thanked the Chinese Consulate General office in Lagos for their support in cubbing the flood that regularly affects human and vehicular activities around the area.

He urged other corporate institutions to emulate the Chinese Consulate General office in Lagos, and also called on other businesses and residents of the area to manage disposable waste properly, and also cultivate the habit of evacuating waste on a regular basis in order to prevent the unnecessary accumulation of the materials that leads to flooding.

James Eze another resident, who applauded the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos, said, “The reconstructed channels is a big reliefs to us, the rains are here again and it’s easy for us to access to our houses and businesses courtesy of the reconstruction, unlike before that the road would be submerged with dirt’s plastic bottles, I thank them for all they have contributed.”

The Chinese Consulate General office in Lagos has been a great contributor to the friendship and cooperation between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China.