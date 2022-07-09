TINUBU AND THE HEAVY BURDEN OF CALVARY 

BY DELE MOMODU



Fellow Nigerians, I know you must be wondering what the business of a former PDP Presidential aspirant is with the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. My response is not far-fetched. Everyone knows that we go way back. We were friends and Brothers, ever before we became comrades-in-the-struggle in the heady days of the NADECO operation for the revalidation of the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential election, which was won fair and square by Chief Moshood Abiola. We had become acquainted in 1991 and became much closer as we worked assiduously, in diverse roles, for the eventual success of Chief Abiola at the 1993 polls. After the annulment, we collaborated in several critical ways during our period of self-exile overseas, particularly in the UK, but that is a story for another day. As my Elder Brother and older friend, it is incumbent on me to continue to relate with him despite any differences of political affiliation and opinion and this means reaching out to him whenever I feel the need to do so. Therefore, even if we have now recently found ourselves in different Political Parties today, I must continue to be his younger friend and Brother. Brothers remain Brothers, no matter what and one of the strong principles that I have imbibed since childhood is that loyalty and fidelity to friends and family is sacrosanct and sacred.

Nigeria is in a far worse state than we found ourselves nearly 30 years ago. We must necessarily and urgently rise above political sentiments to seek out the best of about four major candidates that have emerged for the 2023 Presidential polls following heavily contested Primaries in the two major Parties and the unanimous coronation of others in the lesser and fringe Parties. Apart from Asiwaju Tinubu who polled the majority of Delegates votes to win the APC Primaries, the other serious contender for Presidency of our country is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of my own Party, PDP whom I supported in 2019 when I was not yet a member of that Party. The two other visible contenders, and not in any particular order, are the Labour Party Presidential candidate, former Governor Peter Obi, and the Presidential candidate of the NNPP, former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Please, let me stay on these four for now.



My role today is principally as a journalist who’s a chronicler of events and recorder of history. It is not as a member of any political Party. It is strange and bizarre how history often repeats itself with almost mathematical precision. Let me describe this in a jiffy.

Nearly 30 years ago, Chief Moshood Abiola won the SDP Presidential Primary in Jos. It was a victory well anticipated and long foretold by me. I had written a letter to Chief Abiola about two years earlier informing him of how I was so sure he still nursed the Presidential ambition and I spelt out what I believed he should do to achieve his dreams. I was barely 31 years old then, but Chief Abiola did not dismiss me as a young boy or an inconsequential novice. We didn’t have a proliferation of telephones then and so Abiola physically sent someone to bring me over to his house. As soon as he was ready for me, after hosting some members of the National football team, he asked why I wrote him the letter. I was confident enough to present my cogent reasons and vivid ideas. He appeared very impressed. I advised and pleaded that if and when he finally decided to run, he should join the main dominant party of his Yoruba people and not go into opposition like he did with NPN. I reminded him that this was what had brought him at loggerheads with the Awoists. We also discussed likely Vice-Presidential candidates from the North, and I suggested a few Northern Christians that I felt suitable and worthy enough to be on the ticket. He thanked me profusely for my suggestions and I left. What struck me at the time was that we were both very confident that Chief Abiola would be victorious at the elections. He was convincing and I was convinced.



The day I had anticipated eventually came, in 1993. I was cock-sure Chief Abiola was going to pick a Northern Christian as his running mate. We got the shocker of our lives when Dr Mrs Doyin Abiola invited a few of us, Dele Alake, Segun Babatope, Tunji Bello and I, into her office at Concord Newspapers to break the news that Chief was not going to pick a Christian as his runningmate. Worse still, he would be flagging off his campaign in Kaduna without even announcing his VP candidate. We already knew that Chief was under intense pressure from the SDP Governors to pick Babagana Kingibe. The Governors have always been very powerfully influential and obstinate, and it was clear that they were determined to get their way because they felt that they had been largely responsible for Chief Abiola getting the SDP ticket.

So, we all waited with bated breath for his ultimate pick. When Chief Abiola finally dropped the bombshell, it reverberated with such velocity that shook many Christians. It is not true that the Christians, or Nigerians generally, were just liberal or reticent about Chief Abiola’s gamble. Many notable leaders protested vociferously. One such great Leader was the former Governor of Ondo State, Papa Adekunle Ajasin, who put a call through to Abiola and told him in very stern and unequivocal voice: “You this boy, you have crucified Jesus Christ a second time with your decision!..” Abiola tried to pacify Papa by jocularly saying “Baba mi o si ni Calvary… (Baba I’m not in Calvary). Calvary represents the place of crucifixion in Christendom where Jesus was nailed to the cross and killed. Chief Abiola was well versed in Biblical passages and often quoted copiously from it. He had attended the famous Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta, where he crossed paths with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former World Court Judge at The Hague, Prince Bolasodun Ajibola and other distinguished Nigerians too numerous to mention here.

Chief Abiola later confided in us that powerful leaders in the North had told him a Christian cannot represent the North and that even Chief Abiola himself as a Southerner was not considered Muslim enough. And it was for those genuine and germane reasons that he capitulated. However, despite that huge sacrifice, none of those who forced him to make the compromise was available to rescue him in the days of tribulations.



This is the didactic lessons I wish to commend to one of the highly possible winners of next year’s election, Bola Tinubu. A leader must begin his job even before winning the election. He must demonstrate the uncommon courage hitherto lacking in others before him. He must right the wrongs of the past.



I’m reasonably convinced that Tinubu is the only one with a religious albatross around his neck right now because none of the other candidates would dare contemplate the idea of a Muslim-Muslim combo in today’s Nigeria. Not even Major General Muhammadu Buhari with his legion and battalions of fanatical supporters could ever take such a monumental risk.



I have had the opportunity of reaching out to Islamic clerics and Christian leaders, everyone is worried about the possibility of a religious conflagration if care is not taken.

I am confident that Tinubu will make his decision after sincere consultations with most of those concerned, especially his gcerebral team which prides itself in the level of research that they have embarked on. Tinubu is in the contest to win it ,and not to merely make up the numbers. He will do what he has to do, even if it is a bitter pill for him to swallow. I expect that he will genuinely weigh the pros and cons, and look at the odds very critically, before making what is an informed decision. I am also filled with assurance that whatever decision he makes would be one, which like Abiola, he is convinced of, and will seek to convince the majority of Nigerians about. It is fascinating that Tinubu was a close confidant who had understudied Abiola’s template fastidiously and must have learnt valuable lessons from the great legend.

The fiery Northern Christian Preacher, Prophet Isa El Buba, reached out to me last week. The content of his essay is worth considering by all veritable patriots and I reproduce it verbatim:

“Good morning sir.

Please sir, take time to read through this note and then we will talk, this is the reason why I am doing what I’m doing for the redemption of Nigeria.

ARE CHRISTIANS REALLY A MINORITY IN NIGERIA?



The two most disadvantaged groups in Nigeria’s representational politics are northern Christians and Southern Muslims. In Nigeria’s internal geopolitics, these two groups are structurally invisible, politically subjugated, and told to be content with their political and symbolic marginality”.



“Good” Northern Christians are thought to be those who subordinate their Religious Identity. In some meetings in the North some Christians don’t mention Jesus while praying just to please their Muslim friends.



One thing with the Muslims in the North of Nigeria is that you can’t believe them hook line and sinker.



Nigerians do not understand the Northern Muslims. This group do not want to lose out. A Muslim from the South picking a Christian from the North as Vice President they believe they will lose out politically. Because they don’t even trust the Yoruba Muslim. They are the only true Muslims, descendants of Uthman Dan Fodio. Therefore, it is either they are the President, or they must deputise for whoever is President period. They convince you and everyone else that they have the numbers to make that happen.



The century long Propaganda by the colonial Masters and the Muslim Northerners who control the media in the North made the world to believe Christians in the North are insignificant, maybe 95% Muslims to 5% Christians. The Nigerians in the South and Middle Belt have believed this.



Many Southerners never believed there were indigenous Christians from Borno State until the Chibok girls Kidnapped were 90% Christians, indigenous to Chibok in Borno State.



Population statistics in the North of Nigeria.

NORTHERN CHRISTIAN.

1) North East:



Adamawa State is 60 percent Christian.

Taraba State is 70 percent Christian (The Muslims here fear the Christians who do not take any disrespectfully (sic) lying down).



Gombe State is 40 percent Christian (It could be more).



Borno State is 30 Percent Christian.



Bauchi State is 20 Percent Christian.



Yobe State is 20 percent Christian(it could be more).



2) North Central



Benue is 95% percent Christian.



Plateau State is 90 percent Christian.



Nasarawa State: The two largest ethnic groups are: Eggon, the largest ethnic group that is 80 percent Christian, and Mada, which is 90 percent Christian, Others are in the least of 65 percent Christian. Nasarawa has a lot of animists even in LGAs near Abuja the FCT.

Kogi State is 60 percent Christian: Igala is 70 percent Christian, Okun is almost 100 percent Christians, while in Ibira Land Christians are 30 percent.



Kwara: Christians are 40 percent (it could be more).



Niger: 40 percent Christian (High number of animists in Niger especially among the Dukawa People in Rijau LGA of Niger State).



North West:

Kano: 10 percent Christian (It could be more with a very high population of Igbos who have been part of the driving force of commerce there for decades).

Katsina is 20 percent Christian (Christians could be up to 40% in Katsina, many indigenous Hausas in Katsina call Maguzawa are Christians).



Sokoto is 5 percent Christian.



Zamfara is 20 percent Christian.



Kebbi State is 30 percent Christian (High number of animists & Idol Worshippers exist in Kebbi especially among the Zuru and Dukawa people in Shanga LGA and around Yauri)



Kaduna State is 55 percent Christian (this population has been systematically thinned out under the watchful eyes of El-Rufai).



Many villages in the Northern parts of Nigeria are predominantly Christian or animists (why do you think there have been incessant attack in the North West since the past 8 years?). Yes, the big cities are overrun with Muslims, but the hinterland harbours a remnant of Christianity.



Many big Mosques are empty in the villages, nobody prays inside. Usually only the village head and his family are Muslims under the payroll of Government, but the others are Christian or animists. When you ask some of the villagers they say the Muslims came from Government house through their traditional ruler and built the mosque believing one day all the villagers will convert to Islam and worship in the mosque. That is why they built the mosque and you a stranger will think the entire village are Muslims.



The Middlebelt is not less than 50m People. If Kaduna alone can have about 3 million Christians by 2006 census according to LGAs, the entire Northern Nigeria should have not less than 60 million Christians.

WHY IS THE NORTHERN CHRISTIAN SILENT?

*1) Wrong Training.*

A Northern Christian boy is trained to be quiet ,while a Northern Muslim boy is trained to speak out from Quranic school. With the whip, the Mallam makes the silent one talk, be bold and tough . Many Northern Christians are made to believe there is honour and dignity in keeping quiet while injustice glares you in the face.



*2) Fear:* Many Northern Christians ask you to keep a low profile and be silent, don’t put your family in danger.



*3) Timidity:*



You have to respect Government even in injustice. Northern Christians believe Government cannot be spoken against even when they are wrong. The Bible says Pray for Government.

4) Many Northern Christians are selfish.

They are self centered and if they can provide for their families, everybody else should go to hell.

*5) Inferiority Complex:*



Northern Christians, for centuries have been marginalised and persecuted by Northern Muslims therefore inferiority complex has set in. Many feel they cannot aspire for anything in life without the help of a Muslim.



*6) Northern Christian Elders and politicians have not helped matters.* The youth look to them for direction but never get a clear directive.



*7) Northern Christians have a Slave Mentality.*Many see the Northern Muslim as a superior specie since he strolls about with confidence even in a foreign land.



The Christians in the South are totally ignorant of the Northern plots and are also so self centered, the South has all the resources that is required to change the narrative and now is the time to team up with the Christian North and recapture the soul of Nigeria.



Sir, with deep pain in my heart, we have to work at changing this reality. This is the reason for my state tours and visit.

Christians as a whole in Nigeria appear to be unnecessarily afraid and weak, we thank GOD for the few reawakening and more needs to be done in the next few weeks .



Prayers and actions must go hand in hand. Christians must step forward, speak their minds and stand for their rights or die second class citizens in their own nation, it will cost us a lot of fortune but is worth paying the price.



Christians must have one voice or perish. The Church leadership has failed in the past but has one last chance to be bold and redeem the nation, it’s not about a party now but about the candidate that we will back up, not a Muslim but a Christian candidate from the South.



We must rise and contend with them fire for fire, this is our best and almost last chance to rewrite history and make Nigeria great again spiritually and politically.



Today the initiative for better and brighter Nigeria has been able to break into most of the strongholds and more should be done to mobilize Nigerians behind one Christian candidate.



This is the reason I have decided to confront the Northern powers at the risk of my life and family but it’s a fight that must be fought.



Thank you for taking your time to read.

Prophet Isa El-Buba.”

I must confess that I cannot vouch for the accuracy of the figures stated in the letter. There is simply no empirical evidence to support them. Also, the views expressed in the letter are solely those of the author and do not represent my views. I understand some of those views, but I am for the most part an objective person because of my training and experience as a seasoned journalist.

However, I have taken time to reproduce this letter because I feel that a multitude of people certainly share and echo these sentiments, and it is incumbent for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give careful consideration to the sentiments expressed therein and react as appropriate.

I would be one of the happiest persons in Nigeria, the day parochial, primordial religious and tribal sentiments no longer play a part in our polity. Sadly, we still seem far away from that day.

I will close by saying that Chief MKO Abiola’s feat of winning with a ticket comprised of one religious coloration was almost matched twice by Chief Obafemi Awolowo in 1979 and 1983 when he almost won on both occasions with a ticket that was not only Christian and Christian, but also wholly Southern, as his running mate was Chief Phillip Umeadi SAN. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu may take some comfort from these salutary examples, but he should still be cautious because those were different times to some extent. The palpable, volatile religious and ethnic tensions we now face threaten to tear our nation apart. Patience, tolerance and understanding is sorely required.

I do not envy Bola Tinubu the difficult situation he is confronted with and the hard choices he has to make. However, I have faith that he will be man and courageous enough to stand by his decision and explain and justify it. Whether it will be a successful gambit and gamble, or a sorry and sad mishit and mishap will soon be known to us all by the end of February 2023.

What is paramount is that Nigeria remains at a crossroads, and this is not a time for fun and games, but of great reflection and prayers for us as a people and a nation.

May God save Nigeria.