Super Falcons Seek Q’finals Ticket against Burundi

After stumbling 2-1 against a very disciplined South Africa in the opening Group C encounter on Monday, the Super Falcons of Nigeria bounced back with a 2-0 win against Botswana on Thursday and would be needing only a win against Burundi on Sunday to book a quarter final berth in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON.

Nigeria and Botswana are both tied on three points on the table but the nine-time African champions are placed second by virtue of a better goals advantage but would however need to win against Burundi on Sunday to ensure qualification for a quarter final place.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria bounced back from their disappointing opening day loss to South Africa to secure a vital 2-0 victory over Botswana in their second game of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria’s hopes of securing a tenth WAFCON title suffered a dent after they lost 2-1 to South Africa in their opening match.

However, they had the luck of playing minnows Botswana in their second game of the competition.

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum handed Francesca Ordega a starting shirt as a replacement for Asisat Oshoala who was injured in the first game.

Nigeria controlled the game from the blast of the whistle, pegging the Mares back and trying to exploit open spaces. They got their breakthrough in the 21st minute as Ifeoma Onumonu latched onto a pass from Ayinde to give Nigeria the lead. The nine-time African champions had a few close shaves but were unable to take their chances.

Chiamaka Nnadozie was a solid rock in goal as she made some great saves in the first half to deny Botswana. The second half started smoothly for Nigeria, as substitute Christy Ucheibe calmly converted from close range to give the Super Falcons a two-goal lead.

The nine-time African champions took control of the game, besieged Botswana, and poured attack upon attack. Nigeria mesmerised the Mares with scintillating dribbles and beautiful passing.

The Mares failed to reply. They had nothing to offer in the second period, and they made the tie look like the mismatch it was originally expected to be.

Still, the Super Falcons failed to take their chances. They saw out the 2-0 victory at the Moulay Hassan Stadium. The win ensures that Nigeria climb to second in the group.

Up next is the final group game against Burundi on Sunday, who are yet to pick a point from their two games.

South Africa reached the quarter-finals of the after defeating Burundi 3-1 in Rabat on Thursday.

Banyana Banyana produced a dominant performance to advance from Group C with one game left, thanks to goals by Thembi Kgatlana, Amogelang Motau and Linda Motlhalo.

The result means Banyana Banyana advanced to the last eight with six points after beating titleholders Nigeria in their opening game on Monday.

Burundi will have no chance of advancing to the knock-out stages of the tournament as they have no points after two matches in the tournament in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Super Falcons midfielder Christy Ucheibe has expressed her elation at scoring her first goal for Nigeria in their 2-0 victory against Botswana.

Waldrum introduced Benfica star Ucheibe as a replacement for veteran Rita Chikwelu at halftime. The 21-year-old did not waste time in registering her presence, as she jumped highest to head in a Toni Payne corner to give Nigeria a 2-0 victory.

After the game, Ucheibe took to social media to share her elation at scoring her first goal for the nine-time African champions.

“I am so proud to have scored my first goal for the Super Falcons and helped the team secure this important victory”

Meanwhile, Waldrum insisted that despite earning only three points from two matches, the Super Falcons are not in any way disoriented and still have the FIFA World Cup ticket and retaining the continental trophy as principal objectives at the tournament in Morocco.

“We know what the Women Africa Cup means to Nigerians and we remain fully focused despite the opening-day setback. We are determined not only to win a ticket to the FIFA World Cup but also to retain the trophy that Nigeria has won nine times previously.”