Security Glitches and the Shame of a Government

Ring true 9 /7/22

After terrorists attacked a Kaduna-bound train on March 28, killing eight passengers and abducting 68 others, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility. It went further to demand freedom for its detained members in exchange for the abductees. So, it was obvious that the terror group was desperate to free its detained members in Nigerian prisons.

Simple security wisdom dictates that there should be maximum security (in the true sense of it) wherever the detained terrorists are kept. It was obvious that the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja was one of the places likely to be attacked because of the large number of terrorists detained there. Even a layman would know it could happen. So, there is no way our security agents would say they did not know that it could happen. But our properly-trained armada of security agencies did not make provisions for this.

It eventually happened last Tuesday when an estimated 200 well-armed ISWAP fighters strolled into Abuja unhindered, and straight to the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, to free 64 of their members detained there. No fewer than 536 other prisoners escaped. It is shocking that a large number of terrorists could move around, even within Abuja, undetected; yet, heads have not rolled. The scale and the audacity of the attack are startling. This country is evidently in a big mess.

It is even more shocking that the Kuje Prison attack lasted close to an hour without reinforcement from security agencies around the facility. Bombs and other explosives were used on the facility’s fence and its main entrance to gain access. The ISWAP also deployed Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) and General-Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) for the operation. The massive explosions did not attract security agencies with offices that are less than 10 minutes’ drive to the facility. What a country! The terrorists thereafter launched specific attacks on all cells in which their members were held. ISWAP obviously has better intelligence than our trained security agents.

The terrorists even had time to record their attack. A footage released a few hours after the attack showed ISWAP men shooting their way into the facility; tens of fighters were seen marching in groups while vehicles and buildings were on fire.

I challenge the federal government to address speculations that soldiers deployed to the precinct of the Kuje Correctional Facility, who had become familiar with the terrain, were redeployed 24 hours before the attack. Something is clearly wrong somewhere.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who went to assess the extent of damage at the Correctional Centre on Tuesday, wondered why the prison’s defences failed to work: “How did the defences at the prison fail to prevent the attack? How many personnel did you have on duty? How many of them were armed? Were there guards on the watchtower? What did they do? Does the CCTV work? I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organise, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?”

That is our Commander-in-Chief raising queries at the wrong time. He failed to lead from the front. So, how many people have been fired by the President for this colossal security failure? The man who promised to lead the war against terrorism from the front (Buhari) ought to have raised these queries in advance, if indeed, he was working to tame terrorists across our country. Buhari must learn to take responsibility. Leadership has failed in Nigeria, resulting in massive insecurity. Nigerians are paying a huge price for his failed leadership. This is the truth.

Under Buhari, terrorists are roaming freely, maiming and killing. Criminal herders and kidnappers continue to maul Nigerians. Boko Haram terrorists have also become emboldened, expanding territories with intense carnage. Buhari is responsible for these unending security glitches because of his ineptitude and clannishness.

Because of Buhari’s clannishness, our security agencies are largely headed by people from just a section of the country. Nigeria has no positive result to show for this, yet, the garbage persists. I often weep for beloved Nigeria whenever I look at Buhari’s list of heads of security agencies: I can safely say that under Buhari, 90 per cent of heads of military/para-military agencies are people from just a section of the country.

Take away the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor and Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao, and you will understand what I am saying. This is what we have: Director-General, Department of State Security, Yusuf Bishi; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Zubairu Gambo; Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali; Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Mohammed Buba Marwa; Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris; Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi; Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba; Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and the Controller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa.

Then, add the clumsy Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi. What has Nigeria gained from Buhari’s endless sectionalism? Nothing! This country is bleeding profusely.

The barefaced Magashi initially talked about an imaginary “timely repelling of the attack by the gallant security operatives, who were drafted in on reinforcement to contain the attackers.” He was economical with the truth. I doubt if Magashi knows the meaning of “repel”. Not even one of the attackers was killed. All the security men attached to the prison simply disappeared. The reinforcement came after the terrorists had left. Magashi has no business staying a day longer as defence minister. This country must do away with people like this man, in order to make progress.

Four days after the Kuje prison attack, no news yet on apprehending any of the culprits. I doubt if security agents even went after them. How can this be happening in a country with a government? These things are really depressing.

On the same black Tuesday, an advance presidential team of security guards, protocol and media officers to Daura, hometown of President Buhari, was attacked by terrorists in Dutsinma, Katsina State. Just as the Pan-Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere noted, the attack is an affirmation that “the security situation in Nigeria is getting out of hand at a rate faster than is acknowledged by the authorities who should deal with it.”

The group adds: “The attack on the presidential team seems to be a coded language by enemies of the nation that they are not afraid of anyone notwithstanding the status of such a person. For it goes without saying that a presidential team would normally be fortified. So, for a group to attack such a team must be out of sheer bravado – which unfortunately further exposed how vulnerable our security situation is.”

On the day the presidential advance team was attacked, the terrorists also ambushed and killed an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Aminu Umar Dayi, in charge of Dutsinma Area Command in Katsina, following a fierce gun duel. Is there any security agency going after the killers of Dayi? I doubt it. His family is devastated.

Terrorists are indeed enjoying a free rein under Buhari. All he does is to issue press statements directing security agents to deal with them. One of such annoying statements was issued 19 days ago, directing the armed forces “to, as a matter of urgency, rescue the remaining Abuja-Kaduna train passengers who are still in terrorists’ custody” since the March 28 attack. So, all the while, the security agencies did not have clear directives to free the captives? No fewer than 50 people are still in the dungeon of the terrorists, 104 days after the abduction.

In the same country, 30 soldiers, seven mobile policemen and two civilians were killed by terrorists in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State 11 days ago. The security agents were ambushed by the terrorists on their way to a mining site in Shiroro, in response to a distress call. Our President simply issued a statement describing the killings as a direct assault on Nigeria, vowing that the attackers would not go unpunished.

In Buhari’s usual showboating manner, he declared: “And to the sadists, I say this: we are coming. No matter what rock you crawl under, what hole you sink into, what lie you hide behind, we are coming and we will find you. Shiroro will see justice. Nigeria will know peace…This atrocity only serves to further strengthen us against them. Nigeria is united in obliterating these demons.”

I doubt if security agents went after the killers. No news yet about apprehending the killers of these gallant soldiers. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, is also a big letdown. I heard him vowing to bring to justice terrorists behind the attack on his men in Shiroro. That was 11 days ago. He said: “We are not deterred by any challenge from all those criminals. As we speak, we are on their trail and we will and I say we will get those criminals in Niger and other areas throughout the country.”

When will this happen? The point here is that the heads of Nigeria’s security agencies have persisted in their deficit without repercussions. The man who should call them to order is equally sleeping. Nigerians are in a “one chance” bus.

The security and welfare of the people is no longer on the priority list of this jaded federal government.

Indeed, the Nigerian state under Buhari as President is a disaster. It has never been this weak. Nigeria can no longer protect its citizens. Buhari’s level of ineptitude is terrifying. I am tempted to ask our President to wake up. But, honestly, I doubt if this can ever happen within the 10 months left of his tenure. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently said expecting Buhari to do anything positive about unending killings is akin to beating a dead horse. I fully concur. This country needs to recruit foreign military contractors to end this madness in Nigeria. Buhari has obstinately refused to do this. There is more to this decision of his.

Tears of Kunkuna Villagers

Several families have been thrown into mourning in Kunkuna village, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, no thanks to the Nigerian Air Force that accidentally dropped bombs on them. An inept fighter pilot aiming for the camps of terrorists in the area bombed the innocent villagers last Wednesday. Many lost their lives. The villagers are still burying their loved ones. For how long must the military continue to traumatise innocent Nigerians?

These blunders are embarrassing. They appear endless too. I can’t understand why the military, while searching for terrorists, keeps dropping bombs on innocent civilians. The killing of about 400 IDPs in Rann, Borno State, a few years back, is still fresh in our memory. Last year, scores of innocent fishermen were killed in Kwatar Daban Masara, a border town in Monguno LG of Borno State, when the military dropped bombs on them in error. They were after members of ISWAP controlling this area. The mishit in Kwatar Daban Masara came barely two weeks after 10 villagers were killed in error in a similar airstrike during a pursuit of Boko Haram members in neighbouring Yobe State. Suddenly, mishits are coming back. The Nigerian military has to show greater sense of professionalism. In this modern era, consistent mishit by the Air Force is unacceptable. The deft of fighter is vital for any success in this war against terrorists. The Nigerian Air Force must raise its game.