Olamide, Small Doctor, Alternate Sound, DJ YK Set for Goldberg’s Biggest Takeover Party this Sunday

Premium lager beer, Goldberg is set to host its biggest Takeover Party on Sunday, July 10.

The event which will be the brand’s finale in a series of takeover parties held this year will host partygoers to a night of enjoyment and empowerment at the Ikeja City Mall from 5:00 pm.

This edition dubbed the Lagos Invasion 2.0 will feature Goldberg’s Brand Ambassador, one of Africa’s most influential music artistes, Olamide, as well as Agege bred afro-pop recording artiste, Small Doctor.

The star studded event will also see Africa’s premium band, Alternate Sound serenading the audience through the night.

Famous beat maker and disc jockey, DJ YK will be on ground to give expression to both traditional and modern music on the turntables.

Other acts billed to perform at the event are Karkarkey the Ayanwale of Goldberg, and Asabi Akewi while Hardvantage will be the hype man of the night.

As part of the brand’s empowerment drive, two of Lagos’ disc jockeys, DJ Eco, the first ever female contestant on the platform, and DJ BJockey will be competing head to head, showcasing their dexterity on the turntables for a share of the one million naira cash prize Goldberg will be giving out at the event.

Consumers will enjoy an extraordinary lineup of events as Goldberg plans to make the Lagos Invasion 2.0 experience memorable.

At the event, consumers who participate in the live raffle draws stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

The Goldberg Takeover Party Lagos Invasion 2.0 is the seventh edition of the series of takeover events that have been held across different cities in Nigeria. Ibadan, Warri, Akure, Abeokuta, Lagos South, and Lokoja have so far hosted the Goldberg Takeover Party in 2022.