Okowa Unveils National Sports Festival’s Mascot

Rebecca Ejifoma





Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has unveiled the official mascot and logo of the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) at the Government House in Asaba scheduled to hold between November 2 and 15 this year.

Okowa described The National Sports Festival as Nigeria’s version of the Olympic Games, promising that Delta State would make it an unforgettable experience for everyone.

He further expressed that the state was pleased to bring home the sporting extravaganza of the NSF it has dominated over the years.

“Of course, we want competitors but we are sure of winning even here at home. We are going to put in our best. And at the end, we will show that truly, ‘Delta no dey Carry Last’,” says the governor.

In his remark, the Managing Director of PremiumTrust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim re-echoed the bank’s commitment to growth, impacting lives and communities.

He also highlighted that as the official banker of the festival, Delta 2022, the bank aims to contribute to the development of sports in Nigeria and foster unity in our diversity as a nation.

Emefienim added: “In partnership with the National Sports Festival, Premium Trust Bank is committed to providing the needed platform to help athletes grow and excel in their chosen fields consistent with our tagline – “Together for Growth.”

He encouraged the youths to take advantage of the platform provided by this sports festival in their pursuit of excellence both within the country and on the international sports stage.

Other top personalities include the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare; the Managing Director, Premium Trust Bank, Mr Emmanuel Emefienim; Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) President, Habu Gumel; Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Sherriff Oborevwori; former Delta State Sports Commission Chairman, Solomon Ogba among others.