Nigeria’s Football Problem Beyond NFF’s Ability, Says Oliseh

Yinka Kolawole





President, FC Ebedei, Churchill Oliseh has said the challenges militating against football development in Nigeria are too numerous and beyond the capability of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and this will persist until a regulatory structure and framework are properly put in place.

Oliseh stated this in Osogbo during an interactive session with the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Osun State Chapter in their monthly guest appearance Programme, “Stakeholders Forum”.

The renowned football players’ agent said “you cannot continue to do the same thing the same way and expect a different result. This is why there hasn’t been concrete development in our football sector and why we struggle to raise a formidable team for the nation.

“The Nigeria football governing body has been treating symptoms of the ailment and not the ailment itself. These problems will perpetually remain at apogee until the NFF takes a holistic look at them, identify these problems and approach them with corresponding solutions.

Explaining further, the former International Brewery Limited Ilesha first choice goalkeeper said many clubs in Nigeria do not have a framework or purpose of their establishment and this is why only the clubs owned and financed by the government thrive and are able to sustain the tempo.

“Nigerian teams lack proper structure. We can’t meet up with the global standard with the way football clubs are managed in Nigeria. In Europe, not all teams are fighting to win trophies and they are making money. The reverse is the case in Nigeria as the focus of most teams is to win the league. When you now look at the amount given the league winners in Nigeria, it’s far below their expenditure in a season. So, where is the return on investment here? What’s now the gain? Until this is done, clubs will continue to be having challenges.”

The elder brother of former Super Eagles Captain, Sunday Oliseh urged whoever becomes the President of NFF to take a bull by the horn and restructure football sector so that Nigeria can belong to the class of elite in the football world.