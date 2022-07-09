Nantes Ready to Cash-in on Simon  

Nantes manager Antoine Kombouaré has provided an update on the future of Moses Simon amid speculation linking him with a departure from the Canaries before the close of the summer transfer window.

Kombouaré has revealed that Nantes are willing to part company with Simon if an interesting offer is received.

The 26-year-old is still on vacation due to his international commitments with the Super Eagles this summer.

However, everything points to the fact that he is not in the plans of Kombouaré for the 2022-2023 campaign as he has been omitted from the 24-man pre-season squad for a training camp in Côte d’Amour.

Two other international players in Jean-Charles Castelletto and Samuel Moutoussamy, who were both on international duty with their respective nations at the end of last season, will report for pre-season training at the weekend, whereas Simon is not available, fueling speculation that he is set to end his association with Nantes.

Speaking on the future of Alban Lafont, Ludovic Blas and Moses Simon, Kombouaré said at Wednesday’s press conference : “They have an exit voucher, that’s very clear. Afterwards, it depends on the offers they will have.

“If they have offers that suit them and the club, they will leave. We will be very happy and we will work to replace them.

“If they are there with us, they will be part of the workforce and we will work with them.”

Simon initially arrived at Nantes on loan from Levante in August 2019 and the move was made permanent the following season after the option to buy inserted in his contract was triggered by the Ligue 1 club.