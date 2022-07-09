  • Saturday, 9th July, 2022

Kuje Jailbreak: Police Recapture Fleeing Boko Haram Suspect in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command Saturday said it has recaptured one of the fleeing Boko Haram suspects, Hassan Hassan (m), following the escape of inmates from the attacked Kuje Maximum Custodial Centre recently.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Nasarawa State Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement.

He added that the fleeing Boko Haram suspect was recaptured by the eagle-eyed operatives of the state police command at Keffi, headquarters of Keffi Local Goverment Area of the state.

Nansel said: “Sequel to the attack on Kuje Maximum Custodial Centre and subsequent escape of inmates, on July 9th, 2022 at about 0130hrs, one Hassan Hassan ‘M’ whose name and picture was amongst the escaped inmates with Boko Haram/terrorism case was recaptured by the eagle-eyed police operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command at Keffi.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi, has ordered for the transfer of the suspect to a safer location, while intensive search for other escapees and handing over process of the arrested inmate progresses.”

The command’s image maker further that the state Commissioner of Police appreciated the efforts of the police operatives for a job well done.

“CP Soyemi therefore assured members of the public of the command’s unrelenting efforts at making the public space safer for all in the state,” Nansel said.

