ICAN Pledges Improved Capacity Building

Omolabake Fasogbon.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Ilupeju/Gbagada & District Society (IGDS), has said that it would prioritise training and upskilling of members to keep them abreast of development in the accounting profession and economy at large.

The Chairman of the district, Prof. Godwin Oyedokun made this known during his investiture ceremony in Lagos, recently.

Oyedokun, who was sworn in as the 2nd Chairman of the district, also vowed to use his new position to aid professional growth of members and contribute to discourse beneficial to accounting profession and national economy.

He stated that his administration would remain faithful to the established master plan of the institute, hence sought the support of and co-operation of members to make the journey a success.

On his plan of actions for the district, Oyedokun said, “We shall work smartly to see the migration of the district from category C to category A/B. We shall also strengthen support to ICAN tuition centres and ICAN within our catchment areas for quality tuition delivery and eventual qualification as ICAN members. Plans have also been put in place to organise a 2-day District Mini-Conference (Family Retreat) in November 2022.This will enable us relate directly with our district members in terms of training, mentoring, and professional excellence.”

Admonishing the new chairman, Founding Pillar of ICAN- IGDS, Tobi Abiola reminded Oyedokun on the responsibilities that come with his new role, adding that he should see his new position as a call to service- to address challenges of members, accounting profession, as well as the institute victoriously.

He assured the district of his maximum support and commitment towards fulfilling its mandate.

In his valedictory speech, the immediate past Chairman of the district and Patron, Gbenga Omidiji expressed appreciation to executives for uniting efforts towards the growth of the district.

He called for maximum support for the new president to be able to achieve set mandates, one of which was to increase district membership to 700.

The event also saw the swearing in of 16 district executive committee for year 2022/2023.