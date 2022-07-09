I Have Transited from the Prince to the King of Comedy

Victor Ebiye

Victor Ebiye is a comedian, actor, MC and entertainer. He does stand-up comedies as well as Instagram skits which started as his core and he became one of the foremost names when it comes to social media content making. Over the years, he has grown his brand and he is now one of Nigeria’s most reputable names when it comes to entertainment. He has featured in some Nollywood movies, played roles on music video sets, hosted his own comedy shows and a lot more. In this interview with Tosin Clegg, he gives an insight on his brand, his transitions, style of comedy and much more

Making the world laugh

I have been making the world laugh with my skits. I have also been sealing endorsement deals with brands and basically living the best life. I decided to transit from the Prince to the King of Comedy after a professional career evaluation, which included my seven years doing comedy professionally and over 27 years making people laugh. I realised it was time to ascend to that kingly sphere where I belong. Ebiye is a perfect blend of the best of the best ever to do it in comedy. I’ve been over the years influenced by a lot of comedians such as Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Basket Mouth Bovi, AY, Okey Bakassi to name a few. I have studied their excellence over the years and watched every performance and as a comedy addict, you can tell in my excellence.

My style of comedy

My comedy is spontaneous and natural; these stand me out. I just have a very different mind and I see the jokes in everything and anyone. My act on stage or behind the cameras inspire me but mostly off cameras when I see how happy people are because of what I do on cameras.

Relating my brand to the brands I work with

I try to make brands understand how natural my vibe is. I’m currently a brand ambassador for Online Alaba and Yobs Kitchen and I’ve done influencing jobs for over thirty brands. Due to how naturally-funny my skits are, the audience doesn’t get a forced brand on them. I don’t shove my brands in the faces of my audience instead, I make the audience through my jokes understand why they should patronize my partner brands and hey they get to laugh too!

My most difficult skit

It’s got to be a skit I did with about fifteen people. I had never rehearsed so much in my life for a skit but most times it’s less stressful when I am alone in my skits. I always try to give meaning to all I do and that’s what everyone who indulge in my content gets to see. Originality is key and I bring it into my creations as pure and as authentic as possible because you can’t actually see an Ebiye content and not laugh.

Journey so far

It’s been a beautiful one and the highlight of my beautiful comical journey is when I received an award about nineteen years ago from my primary school, Rightville, Surulere for the “Most Humorous Child.” That for me was the moment my vision came clear, my love for comedy grew as I always would make my friends in school laugh from primary to university. I chased comedy like a lion chases his prey and I caught comedy and ate it, I guess.

The road ahead is promising and I’m very hopeful for all that’s going to come along as I journey this part of success. My brand is dear to me and I hold it in high esteem knowing fully well what becomes of it is totally in my control. I would also be forever grateful to my mum’s brother, Peter Udom for assisting my mum in training I and my sister to the best schools one can ever attend.