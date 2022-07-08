  • Friday, 8th July, 2022

Vote for Adeleke, Osun  Monarch Directs Residents

Nigeria | 48 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The paramount ruler of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal has directed residents and indigenes of Ede to vote massively for Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke and ignore 2026 false promise of governorship rotation to Osun West.

Speaking while receiving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate at Ede yesterday, the traditional ruler tasked heads of families and quarters in the town to mobilise and ensure they deliver Ede votes to one of their own whom he described as capable and competent to govern the state.

The royal father, who recalled how Adeleke was rigged out in 2018 declared that Osun West now has another historical opportunity to claim the governorship especially as Adeleke has all what it takes to compete and win the election.

While acknowledging the very popular support Adeleke has garnered across the state, the royal father thanked Osun indigenes for their show of love for Adeleke and tasked them to troop out enmasse and make their votes count.

He specifically urged voters across Osun West not to wait for a 2026 governorship promise for Osun West, insisting that this is the time to vote for Osun West through the candidature of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Recalling how he has been severally blackmailed for supporting his children gunning for top offices, the scholar King said loving one’s town is part of love of God, affirming that he remains committed to the Adeleke project despite pressure and intimidation.

The paramount ruler had on Wednesday strongly denied news reports quoting him as directing people of Ede to vote for Gboyega Oyetola, describing the news as “fabricated lie”

The traditional ruler noted that he had only received the Governor and his entourage at his palace in compliance with tradition, noting that “at no time was any directive issued in support of the Governor.

The King today reiterated that “Omo eni kise idi bebere kafi ileke si idi omo elomi”, noting that his faith is strong that Adeleke can take Osun to greater height.

Senator Adeleke in his remarks at the palace described the royal father as a faithful father of all Ede people , promising that he would not let the royal father down for the confidence deposed in him.

Senator Adeleke who was overwhelmed by the depth of the royal father’s 

Court Halts FG’s Demolition of Kpokpogri’s House

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The paramount ruler of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal has directed residents and indigenes of Ede to vote massively for Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke and ignore 2026 false promise of governorship rotation to Osun West.

Speaking while receiving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate at Ede yesterday, the traditional ruler tasked heads of families and quarters in the town to mobilise and ensure they deliver Ede votes to one of their own whom he described as capable and competent to govern the state.

The royal father, who recalled how Adeleke was rigged out in 2018 declared that Osun West now has another historical opportunity to claim the governorship especially as Adeleke has all what it takes to compete and win the election.

While acknowledging the very popular support Adeleke has garnered across the state, the royal father thanked Osun indigenes for their show of love for Adeleke and tasked them to troop out enmasse and make their votes count.

He specifically urged voters across Osun West not to wait for a 2026 governorship promise for Osun West, insisting that this is the time to vote for Osun West through the candidature of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Recalling how he has been severally blackmailed for supporting his children gunning for top offices, the scholar King said loving one’s town is part of love of God, affirming that he remains committed to the Adeleke project despite pressure and intimidation.

The paramount ruler had on Wednesday strongly denied news reports quoting him as directing people of Ede to vote for Gboyega Oyetola, describing the news as “fabricated lie”

The traditional ruler noted that he had only received the Governor and his entourage at his palace in compliance with tradition, noting that “at no time was any directive issued in support of the Governor.

The King today reiterated that “Omo eni kise idi bebere kafi ileke si idi omo elomi”, noting that his faith is strong that Adeleke can take Osun to greater height.Senator Adeleke in his remarks at the palace described the royal father as a faithful father of all Ede people , promising that he would not let the royal father down for the confidence deposed in him.

Senator Adeleke who was overwhelmed by the depth of the royal father’s 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.