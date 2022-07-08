Three APC Govs in Closed-door Meeting With Wike in Port Harcourt

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Three governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently in a closed -door meeting with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt.

The APC governors in the ongoing meeting at Wike’s private residence in Port Harcourt are Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The reason for the meeting was not disclosed at the time of filing this report, but it may not be unconnected with the reported moves by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to woo Wike, who is belived to be aggrieved because of his failed bid to emerge as running mate to Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Wike had contested PDP presidential ticket but lost to Atiku.

