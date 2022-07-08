Okupe Steps Down as Obi’s Running Mate, Labour Set to Unveil Baba-Ahmed Today



Emameh Gabriel

A former presidential spokesperson, Dr. Doyin Okupe, yesterday, submitted a withdrawal letter from the position of the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party.



This is as the Labour Party, has concluded plans to unveil Datti Baba-Ahmed, as the substantive vice-presidential candidate to its standard bearer, Mr. Peter Obi.

Okupe made the announcement on Twitter and Facebook accounts, noting that the presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi, would announce his replacement.



“This afternoon, I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC. A replacement will be announced by the national chairman of the party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success for the Labour Party,” he said.

Okupe’s withdrawal was expected, especially, as deadline of substitution of political parties candidates draws closer.



Okupe had declared when he was picked a fortnight ago by Obi, that he was only “standing in” for the actual candidate.



The party had submitted Okupe’s name to beat the Independent National Electoral Commission’s deadline for the submission of the name of a vice presidential candidate.



“Choosing the vice presidential candidate is an electoral process and it does not stop until the process and schedule ends,” Okupe said at the time, adding: “INEC allows you to present a candidate and later on, if you want to substitute, you may do so, if necessary.”



To that extent, everything is set for the Labour Party to unveil Baba-Ahmed as Obi’s partner for the 2023 presidential election.



Obi and Baba-Ahmed, had earlier in the week, sealed shared understanding to pair for the 2023 presidential race as Labour Party’s candidate, after several meetings with northern stakeholders, which were believed to have gone well.



With the arrangement satisfied, the Labour party, THISDAY, gathered, has concluded plans to formally unveil the duo today as its presidential standard bearers.