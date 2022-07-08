  • Friday, 8th July, 2022

Kuje Prison Attack: Boko Haram Terrorists Overwhelmed Security Agents With Superior Weapons, Says FG

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government Friday said the security agents manning the Correctional Centre in Kuje were overpowered by Boko Haram terrorists who came in great number to attack the facility on Tuesday night.

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi,

who disclosed this Friday while speaking with newsmen at the State House, Abuja, after the

National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, said the terrorists succeeded in their operation because they had superior fire power. 

According to him, the security personnel deployed to the facility did their best to repell the attack but were subdued by the superior weaponry of the terrorists. 

On why the terrorists could not be stopped, the Minister said: “You see, these kind of things, they happen and I want to assure you all those who are supposed to play a role in ensuring that the attack is neutralized did the best that they could to neutralize it.

“I think what helped them was the number of people they came with and the superior weapons they came with.

“And because nobody anticipated it, the few people could not withstand the number that they came with. I think that’s what happened.”

