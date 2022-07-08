Eskimi CMO Masterclass Harps on Digital Marketing for Brands Profitability 

Emma Okonji

Eskimi CMO Masterclass has demonstrated how Nigerian brands can drive marketing for profitability in the digital era.

Speakers, panelists and participants who gathered at the recent CMO Masterclass in Lagos, unanimously agreed that brands in Nigeria must focus on the right Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to achieve their target while embracing programmatic solutions.

Eskimi is Nigeria’s largest programmatic platform; an ad-tech platform that enables independent brands and agencies to conduct programmatic advertising campaigns across different channels.

Business Development Director at Eskimi, Vita Garifulina, who delivered the keynote address, stressed that startups and other budding entrepreneurs should learn from industry leaders in the telecommunications, Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail and device brands that are leveraging Eskimi’s metrics to drive marketing measurement in the areas of consumer awareness, interest, engagement and actions.

These, she said, could be achieved through access to real-time data, focus on the right KPIs and making data actionable.

Statistics-wise, Garifulina said with an estimated population of 203.6 million as of 2021 and 50 per cent of them connected to the internet, Nigeria’s digital marketing industry has huge potential.

According to the Statista 2021 report shared by Eskimi, Nigeria has 169.2 mobile phone connections representing about 83 per cent of the population. 42 per cent use the internet representing 85.49 million people, while 27 per cent of them are on social media.

Speaking on the significance of the Eskimi CMO Masterclass, Garifulina said, “Eskimi has observed trends in the market and its potentials. We thought it is important to share the data with Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and brands.”

Managing Director, Nitro121, Lampe Omoyele, in his presentation titled ‘Marketing in a Digital World: The Path to Business Growth and Sustainability’, described marketing as the identification or anticipation and fulfilment of customer needs and/or wants profitably.

According to Omoyele, “Marketing strategy, therefore, is the matrix of mutually reinforcing actions that help to differentiate a brand in the minds of target customers and profitably meet customer needs, or create wants”.