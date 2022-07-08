Cocoa will Be Sustainably Produced in Ondo, Says Akeredolu as 150,000 Farmers Get Seedlings, Inputs



Fidelis David

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday expressed his administration’s determination to ensure that cocoa production and the income generated from the produce remains stable and sustained in the state.



Akeredolu, who assured that he would continue to partner and encourage investors to support farmers with inputs and facilities that would alleviate their suffering promised substantial improvement in the economic, social and environmental aspects of the value chain.

The governor stated this at the distribution of one million Cocoa seedlings and farm inputs to 150,000 Cocoa farmers in Ondo and Osun states by Johnvents Cocoa Processing Factory located in Akure, tagged: “Johvents’ Cocoa Sustainability and Farmers Empowerment Programme.”

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Agriculture and Agribusiness, Mr. Akin Olotu maintained that the seedlings would ensure Ondo state remains the leading cocoa producing state in Nigeria.



He said: “The economic importance of cocoa to Nigeria and our Sunshine State (Ondo), which accounts for about 40 per cent of the national output cannot be overemphasised. Cocoa has been and hitherto remains the number one agricultural export crop of the nation and it is still second only to petroleum in the foreign exchange of the country.



“Despite the huge importance of cocoa, its production has been sandwiched with avalanche of problems mostly leading to poor quality of output and resultant loss of revenue or total rejection of exported beans at the terminal market.



“This problem I am aware the Johnvents Project is out to address and l am convinced it would be completely eradicated.

“It is worthy of note that within a year of Johnvents foray into the Ondo State Cocoa Industry, it has been able to address the entire cocoa value chain.”

Akeredolu commended the company for training and providing inputs to Cocoa Farmers to increase their output both in quantum and quality; and as well off-taking and paying premium price for such beans.



“The present administration in Ondo State under the leadership of Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is set to making farming a more attractive and lucrative venture for both old and new farmers. We shall continue to provide enabling environment for agribusiness to thrive, especially by re-energising our gallant Amotekun Corps to subdue the security challenge in our farmsteads and communities.

“Necessary farm inputs would be made available while rehabilitation of farm roads would be given adequate attention.”

Earlier, the Group Managing Director of Johnvents Cocoa Processing Factory, Mr. John Alamu described the launch as imperative to the future of cocoa industry in Nigeria.



Alamu said: “In this day and age, sustainable agriculture is more important than ever. It is becoming the soul of our business. Through sustainable agriculture, farmers can produce better crops, fight and adapt to climate change, increase their productivity and achieve better lives for themselves.

“Consistent with the Rainforest Alliance Sustainable Agriculture Standard RA 2020, we are honoured to launch our cocoa sustainability programme which mirrors the thematic goals of the Rainforest Alliance of improving the livelihoods of producers, protecting the rights of farm workers and their families, avoiding the destruction of nature and biodiversity, and mitigating the consequences of climate change,” he stressed.

According to Alamu, the initiative was both an empowerment tool and a response to the global need for sustainable agriculture.

“This project aims to empower 150,000 farmers covering about 300,000 hectares of farmland in rehabilitation, regeneration and replanting of cocoa trees over the next five to 10 years.



“Under this project, we seek to create a pathway toward more resilient and inclusive agricultural practices in accordance with the RA 2020.

“The impact areas this programme will focus on include zero tolerance for human rights violations such as child labour, forced labour, discrimination or workplace violence and harassment.



“It seeks to empower producers and workers to realise better working and living conditions for themselves and their families and protect their human and labour rights”



On the sustainability programme’s objectives, he explained that they were intended to achieve traceability and increase the positive social, environmental, and economic impacts of agriculture while offering farmers an improved structure to constantly improve their livelihoods and preserve their landscapes.

“The programme will achieve the global cocoa traceability goal through a transparent, reliable system that tracks products from the farmer along the supply chain up to the level of the retailer. Already there is an impediment to selling non-certified cocoa products. This initiative will provide our users with the confidence that our certified cocoa is indeed produced according to sustainable standards.

“By complying with these standards, we can have a positive impact on the planet, its forests, biodiversity, water and climate. Through our sustainability initiative, we will ensure that we and our key stakeholders do not contribute to deforestation, forest degradation, and the destruction of other ecosystems”, Alamu added.