Bago/Garba APC Niger Governorship Ticket Gets Support

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Stakeholders in the politics of Niger State have thrown their weight behind the 2023 All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Governorship Candidate, Mr. Umar Mohammed Bago.

Bago, a member of the House of Representatives won the Governorship ticket and went ahead to pick the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Yakubu Garba, as his running mate.

In separate statements made available to newsmen yesterday in Minna, the stakeholders believed that the pair would win the 2023 governorship election and move on to revamp the state as a result of their previous performances.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Chapter, in one of the statements by its Secretary, Mr. Usman Chiji, specifically said that the choice of Yakubu Garba as running mate is “a round peg in a round hole,” adding that the appointment is also “as a result of his (Garba) tenacity in fighting for the welfare of workers in Niger State

“Garba’s understanding of dynamics of politics will go a long way in assisting the administration, when voted into power.”

A former APC National Chairmanship Aspirant, Mr. Mohammed Saidu Etsu, said that “it is a testament that the duo will use their public and private wealth of experience to give Nigerlites the best possible service when elected into office.

“The governorship candidate and his deputy are men of the people, who have a long-term relationship with average Nigerlites and have a dream of rebuilding the state to its glory, and now is the time for Nigerlites to vote them into office.

“This is the time for Nigerlites to come out en-masse and vote for these gentlemen to bring their pool of resources to the table” before describing Bago as an “energetic grassroots mobiliser, astute banker, and politician par excellence, who has built networks across all corners of the country, and will use that latitude to reinvigorate the state into another economic hub of Northern Nigeria.”

Etsu further admonished electorates in the state “to work with these two powerful technocrats to achieve a better and stronger democracy on the path of progress and prosperity.”