Airport Concession: FG Initiates Request for Proposals

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Ministry of Aviation, in line with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission Act, 2005, and global best practice, has informed all stakeholders, local and international, development partners, and members of the media, that the Request for Proposals (RfP) phase of the Nigeria Airport Concessions programme (NACP), commenced on the 1st of June. Shortlisted bidders have since been notified in writing and via the transaction portal.

Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the Minister of Aviation, James Odaudu, said in a statement that the RfP stage of the programme would close on the 5th of September 2022. All shortlisted bidders are thus encouraged to ensure that they make their submissions in a timely manner and as per the detailed guidelines included in the bidders’ package.

Speaking to members of the media on the eve of the NACP bidders conference, prior to embarking on a stakeholders’ tour of notable international airports in Brazil and Turkey, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, expressed his confidence in driving a transparent and robust concession programme to competition before the end of the year.

“We are delighted to inform all stakeholders and indeed, all Nigerians, that a critical milestone in this programme has now been reached. We anticipate that the programme, including the final negotiations stage will be concluded before the end of the year, thereby allowing for the affected assets to be handed over to the absolute best private sector operators well before this administration hands over to a new, duly elected government,” Sirika said.

The bidders conference, hosted by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission – the substantive regulator for all infrastructure concessions in Nigeria, took place on the 20th of June 2022 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja and marks a critical milestone in the process of concessioning Nigeria’s four international airports and associated assets, comprised specifically of passenger and cargo terminals. Delegates of preferred bidders flew into Nigeria from no fewer than four countries, with the majority joining online via the NACP’s virtual conferencing facility.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation Abel Enitan added: “We are delighted to see this level of genuine interest in Nigeria’s infrastructure concession programmes and in particular this airports concession programme. As the global aviation industry recovers, this level of interest Nigeria enjoys from emerging market investors is testament to the sheer scale of opportunity Nigeria offers long-term investors who share a positive vision of the nation’s future. We wish all bidders well as they conduct their own due diligence and prepare competitive bids for the various assets.”