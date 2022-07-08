2023 General Election Will Be a Referendum for Kwarans, Says APC House of Reps Candidate

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The House of Representatives Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara State in 2023 general elections, Mr. Ahmed Adamu Saba, has said that the next elections in the state would be a referendum for the people.

Speaking in Ilorin on yesterday during the 31st Media Parliament organised by the Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ilorin on the theme “Changing the Dynamics of Governance Through Quality Legislation,” Saba stated that “the forthcoming elections would provide an ample opportunity for the citizens to determine whether they are desirous of better service or otherwise.”

He said: “We are now in another electoral season and the 2023 election is not just like the usual but it is a referendum to decide whether we want better service or not. .

“This coming election is a choice between sustainable development or the path of backwardness.”

Saba promised that his vision, if elected as a lawmaker in the next polls, would be guided by representation, legislative advancement, executive oversight and constituency outreach.

He also pledged to create necessary infrastructure to harness public opinion, interest and aspiration that would be properly interpreted and advanced at national assembly.

Saba said he would make it a mission to engage relevant ministries, agencies and departments to ensure that federal government programmes and initiatives are distributed in line with federal character.

The APC House of Representatives candidate also promised to ensure that his constituency’s portion in terms of jobs, projects, empowerment is jealously secured.

He said: “Being a candidate of the ruling party, seeking to represent our constituency means that, I am a link between our people and the federal government of Nigeria and by the grace of God, if elected as their representative, I will create necessary infrastructure to harness public opinion, interest and aspiration that would be properly interpreted and advanced at national assembly.

“I will convey quarterly stakeholders’ engagement to ensure that my conduct, positions and propositions are in line with the need and priority of our people.

“In the legislative arm of government, which is the bedrock of democracy, our great party, the ruling APC recently conducted its primary election and by the wishes of our party members, delegates, stakeholders and leaders, my humble self was fortunate to be given the mandate of the party as its candidate for Edu, Moro and Patigi Federal Constituency.

“The decision of our leaders and members to support my candidature is based on the understanding that our people need a new kind of representation that would be truly representative, participatory, and give priority to policy and legislation that would enhance the wellbeing of the people, and this is exactly what I intend to prioritize, going into the general election, and by the grace of God, the National Assembly.

“But the quality of engagement taking place in our polity since the emergence of ‘O to Ge’ in 2019, under the able leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has made it easy for anyone with clarity of purpose, record of quality service and a clearly articulated plan to win the people over to their side.”

