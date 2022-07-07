Osun 2022: Opposition Will Congratulate Me after Election, Says Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has stated that his victory in the July 16 governorship election would be landslide, adding that the opposition will have no other choice than to congratulate him.

Oyetola said with the love and support of the electorate for him and the All Progressives Congress (APC), nothing can stop his re-election.

The governor stated this during an engagement programme with United Nigeria Panel Beater Association, Osun State chapter last Tuesday at Akoda, Ede East LCDA of the state.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said with the available meagre resources, he had put smiles on the faces of the people in the state.

He said his achievements in various sectors in the state in more than three years in office would speak for him, and ensure his reelection

Oyetola, who commended the people of the state for the huge support given to his administration since inception, urged them not to allow greedy politicians to destroy the giant strides the state had made.

The governor said that governance i

s for serious-minded people and not for those who lacked administrative capacity.

Oyetola said the massive defeat suffered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties in Ekiti State election would be repeated in the state in a greater dimension.

According to him, “With the massive support from the electorate, my victory

on July 16 will be so clear that the opposition will be left with no other option than to congratulate me.

“The overwhelming support from the electorate for me and the APC is enough testimony that the opposition parties have lost before the election.”

Oyetola said his administration would never be distracted by political machinations, rather, it would focus on quality service delivery to the people.

Oyetola, however, appealed to all registered voters, who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so and support the APC during the election.

In his remarks, the President of the association, Chief Olalekan Lemo, commended the governor on his people-oriented programmes and policies, which he said is affecting the masses positively.

Lemo also commended the achievements of the governor in the area of health, infrastructure, social intervention and empowerment.

He said: “We have a lot of boost in the areas of our business through series of interventions coming from the state government. We have never had it so good like this before.”