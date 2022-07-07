Manpower Devt: 9,989 Police Constables Pass out from 16 Police Colleges, Training Schools

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday passed out a total of 9,989 Police Constables of the 2020 batch of 10,000 police recruits from four Police Colleges and 12 Training Colleges across the country as part of efforts to address the age-long manpower gap.

The Police Constables, who have undergone six months intensive and rigorous training in basic, intermediate and advanced police studies, have engaged in physically exerting and intellectually challenging training activities that were carefully designed to transit the recruits from civilians to professional police officers with the right orientation to meet the challenges of policing an increasingly democratic and rule of law-driven Nigerian environment.

THISDAY reported that a total of 532 Constables from Bauchi and Gombe States graduated from the Police Training College in Bauchi.

Addressing the Constables in Bauchi, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Alkali Usman Baba said the recruitment and training represent another huge step in the drive by the federal government to change the narratives of policing by addressing the age-long manpower gap that has been inhibiting optimal police service delivery in this country.

Represented by AIG Zone 12, Bauchi, Audu Adamu Madaki, he explained that the manpower drive equally aims to meet and possibly surpass the United Nations’ recommendation of one policeman to 400 people.

The IG appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the chairman of Nigeria Police Council for the approval to recruit 10,000 Police Constables into the Force yearly, “and his determination to restore the lost police primacy by bequeathing to our beloved country a reformed and well-positioned Police Force with renewed capacity and commitment to attain its internal security mandate.”

He similarly lauded the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, as well as the chairman and commissioners of the Police Service Commission for the strong support and synergy which ensured that the recruitment exercise is undertaken in the most transparent and efficient manner.

According to the IG, 11 of the 10,000 police recruits who commenced the training could not meet up with components of the standards set for the exercise in the course of the training, hence, they could not pass out as Police Constables.

Baba, therefore, admonished them to resolve not to engage in any act that will be unedifying to their good name, that of their families, and indeed the Force as they commence their policing career yesterday.

The IGP assured the citizens that new police are being evolved to protect Nigerians with courage and serve them with compassion.