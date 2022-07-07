How Google is Amplifying Alternative Youth Culture 

The technology company Google is keen on building a home for African creators who are promoting the Alternative movement through its platforms such as YouTube. It demonstrated this in a recent two-day programme in Nairobi, Kenya, for 25 creators from different parts of the continent, Isioma Usiade witnessed the event

The Alternative Movement, colloquially known as the ‘Alté Movement’, is getting the spotlight from the technology company Google. Recently, the company hosted a two-day Residency Programme in Nairobi, Kenya for creators who identify as Alternative and Non-mainstream.

Similar to a Bootcamp, the two-day program was aimed at upskilling and celebrating 25 young creatives whose idea of being misfits or nonconformists is not easily acceptable in mainstream media. The movement champions unconventional self-expression in all aspects of life but mainly through music, fashion and visual arts.

The creatives were a mixed bag. They were alternative artists, and creative and cultural arts journalists from Nigeria, South Africa, Accra, Botswana, Kenya and other parts of the continent.

The Alté Community is an emerging culture that is uniquely African and is increasing in popularity among the Gen Z demographic. Alté, short for ‘Alternative’, originated as an avenue for unconventional self-expression that transcends the traditional. At the centre of the Alté movement, is the desire to remain sincere to oneself regardless of existing traditions or cultural restrictions.

The Alté movement arguably has its origin in Nigeria, with musical Artists like Teezee, BOJ, Tems, Odunsi and Lady Donli, driving the movement but the sub-culture is visible among young Africans across the continent. Sichangi, from Kenya and Amaarae from Ghana, are among the musical artists from other parts of Africa who are propagating Alté sounds. Beyond music, Alté has grown as a lifestyle and its influence is also visible in fashion and the visual arts. Mowalola and Tse are some of the creative influencers that are driving the Alté movement in fashion and photography respectively.

There is also a growing number of creative entrepreneurs in the Alté community. These young individuals are running their own businesses and thriving within Africa’s creative ecosystem. By optimising the internet, they are carving their distinctive identity and propagating the growth of the Alté community in Africa.

Historically, alternative youth culture is rarely recognised in mainstream media, therefore creators have turned to YouTube to connect with their audiences because there are no barriers to entry.

Speaking during the Residency, Sharon Machira, Communication and Public Affairs Manager for Google Kenya said, “It’s exciting to see creators that identify as non-mainstream find community on our platform. This comes just a few days after we announced a call for applications for the YouTube Black Voices Fund for 2023 aimed at elevating marginalised voices.”

The residency aims to amplify the impact of the Alté movement in Africa and the world. “We also want to showcase how products like YouTube and YouTube Shorts and platforms like Google Arts and Culture can help drive the culture forward,” added Machira.

Recent Google Search trends from across Africa show an increase in `Alté’ related searches from 2020, with questions like ‘What is alté?’, ‘Who is an alté?’ and ‘How to dress alté?’, being the most searched alté related questions.

Google, through the Alté Residency, is spotlighting and contributing to Africa’s cultural zeitgeist by exposing Alté creatives and expressionists to skills that can be harnessed through the lens of YouTube, YouTubeShorts, Search and Google Arts and Culture, and enable creatives to scale up in their businesses and career.

The Residency ran from Tuesday, June 28 to Thursday, June 30, 2022, and helped them learn how to better connect with their audiences and move the culture forward. They will be equipped with entrepreneurial skills on how they can enhance the visibility of their brands.

Google also invited Tshepo the Jeans maker for an interactive fireside career talk with the young creative entrepreneurs on how to further build and monetise their brands.