Group Tasks Govt on Social Security Allowance for Widows

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The International President of the Battle Axe Women Fellowship International (BAWFI), Dr. Linda Oge Okoye, has called on the federal and state governments to introduce social security allowance to ameliorate the challenges faced by widows in the country.



She said this in Enugu at the 2022 celebration of motherhood, with the theme ‘Women of Influence’.

The event is organised annually in recognition of the importance of women as special creations.



The group, who held a reception for 96 widows to draw global attention to their plight, also gave them gift items.

Okoye, who stated that the problem of widows has become a global challenge, said the harsh economic climate in the country has worsened their condition and made it difficult for them to survive as many of them could no longer afford a meal a day, and shelter.



The BAWFI boss noted that the introduction of social​ security for widows in the country has become inevitable if they must survive, even as she called on corporate Nigeria and multinationals to introduce measures to assist widows such as low cost housing for the poor.



She explained that the group was established with the objective of raising and grooming women into greatness to serve as instrument of change in our society, stressing that “every woman is a sharpened instrument in God’s hands”.



The guest speaker, Pastor Esther Okorie of the Christ Winners Church, Lagos, challenged women to create a change wherever they are, love their husbands and draw people closer to God.

While describing motherhood as a mystery, Okorie advised the widows never to stay idle but to always engage themselves in any economic activity to generate income.

Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of gift items to the over 96 widows in attendance.

The spiritual director of the Living Praise Worship Centre for All Nations, Enugu, Pastor Emeka Okoye, was among the clerics who graced the occasion.​

