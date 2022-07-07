Delta Unveils 2022 NSF Mascot and Logo Amidst Pomp

Delta State last night at the Government House in Asaba unveiled the official Mascot and logo of the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold between November 2and 15, 2022.

Host Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa led in attendance other top sporting personalities including the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, NOC President, Eng. Habul Gumel, Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Sherriff Oborevwori, former Delta State Commissioner Chief Solomon Ogba as well as members of the state’s executive and other top government officials.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Chief Patrick Ukah who also doubles as the Secretary to the State Government, noted that unveiling of both the mascot and logo of Delta 2022, shows the readiness of the state towards hosting a successful event in November.

Tagged ‘Uniting Nigeria, inspiring a new generation’, Ukah said Delta 2022 would go down in history as the best organised and economic viable with the array of sponsors that have already aligned with the event.

Sports Minister Dare eulogised Governor Okowa for his total support for sport over the years, adding ‘Nigeria is finished should Delta State be taken out of her sporting equation.’

Dare said Delta has done so well for Nigerian sport over the years and hopefully the state would be ready to host the next edition of what he called Nigeria’s Mini- Olympics.

Okowa, said the state is happy to bring home the sporting extravaganza it has dominated over the years.

” Of course, we want competitors but we are sure of winning even here at home. We are going to put in our best, and at the end, we would show that truly, ‘Delta no dey Carry Last.