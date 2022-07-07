Bayelsa CP Presents N24m Cheque to Families Of Eight Deceased Personnel

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Police Commissioner, Mr. Ben Okolo, has presented a cheque of N24. 295 million to families of eight deceased personnel of the command that died in active service.

Okolo, who presented the money to the next-of-kin of the dead officers in Yenagoa on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, described the loss of the deceased personnel as unfortunate and painful.

He advised the benefitting families not to misuse the money, explaining that the money was part of the ongoing Group Life Insurance Welfare scheme of IGP Usman Alkali Baba for families of late police officers for the 2020/2021 policy year.

The deceased personnel, whose families were presented with the bank cheques, included ASP Mohammed Usman, Inspector Sule Jacob, Inspector Unuajohnwofie Raymond, Sgt. Nanbut Lipdu, Sgt. Itimi Enemotimi, Cpl. Joseph Sunday, W/Inspr. Jacob Adutomuvie and Sgt. Orhorhoro Akpovie.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms. Blessing Jacob, whose father died after a protracted illness, commended the Nigerian Police for releasing the monies to the deceased families.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner has assured residence of the state capital and its environ of the readiness of the police to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state, declaring that the state police command and all serving commanders of sisters agencies have rejigged the security tactics and set to work in close synergy to tackle crime. police.

He said: “Our particular interest is factory fitted vehicle. We will have a squad that will ensure that we enforce the law to the letter and other strategic issues have been worked out.

“We will continue to look at what we are doing and review. Let me assure all residents, indigenes of Bayelsa State that this state is safe and we are going to make it safer for all and also for the election after and always.”