Adegoroye Will Add Value to Buhari’s Govt, Says Akeredolu

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has declared that the confirmation of Mr. Ademola Adegoroye as minister would add value to the administration of President Muhammed Buhari and impact positively on the people of the state.

This comes after Adegoroye’s confirmation and swearing-in as the Minister of State for Transportation alongside six others.

The governor in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Richard Olatunde, congratulated Adegoroye, charging the new minister to exploit the opportunities of his new office to help the state in its quest for development, particularly the establishment of the Port Ondo.

He said: “I congratulate Mr. Ademola Adegoroye on his inauguration as Minister of State for Transportation. Adegoroye has been a long-standing member of this progressive family. His appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is gratifying.

“Having transcended the various phases of this progressive fold, from the Action Congress (AC) to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adegoroye, no doubt, is equipped with the political experience and the knowledge to galvanise the needed support for the development of the state and the progress of the APC in the sunshine state.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Adegoroye into the Federal Ministry of Transportation. Mr. President must be aware of our dire need for a port declaration in light of the promise we made to our people that Ondo State will have its own deep seaport.

“Undoubtedly, Adegoroye will add value to the government of President Buhari and impact positively on the people of the state as a minister. He’s a round peg in a round hole,” he said.