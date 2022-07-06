Sacked Council Boss Vows to Battle Ikpeazu in Court to Regain Seat

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The sacked Chairman of Obingwa Local Government Area, Abia State, Hon. Michael Ibe Nwoke, has vowed to drag Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State to court for removing him from office.

Nwoke was replaced on Monday with his Deputy, Mrs. Uloma Nwogu, who was sworn into office at the executive chambers of Government House, Umuahia.

Ikpeazu said that he moved to replace the council boss on receipt of a letter entitled “Resignation of my Party Membership” dated May 23, 2022, in which Nwoke notified the party leadership that he was no longer a member of the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the governor, Hon Nwoke’s action was in breach of Section 23, Sub -section 1(f) of the Abia State local Government Law No. 2 of 2006, which provides that an elected local government chairman ceases to be in office on leaving the party that sponsored him.

He said that the law made it imperative for a new chairman to be sworn in to take over the reins of power at Obingwa Local Government.

He had tried to remove the council chairman through impeachment but the councilors, who are all members of PDP, defied Ikpeazu, the party leader and refused to act on his dictates.

Hon. Nwoke was elected in December 2020 as executive chairman of Obingwa Local Government where Governor Ikpeazu hailed from. But he defected to the Young Progressives Party (YPP) last month where he picked the ticket for Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency.

In a statement he issued after his replacement, the former council chairman acknowledged that he was aware that his deputy has been inaugurated by the governor to be the new chairman of Obingwa.

He said that the governor acted “illegally” by removing him from office on account of defection, adding that there was an extant court injunction restraining the legislative council from impeaching him.

The embattled former chairman of Obingwa Council argued that “the due process must be followed but it is surprising that despite not being impeached, a new chairman (has been) sworn in by the state government.

“We will consult our legal team for further actions. While we urge all our supporters in Obingwa and the entire Abia State, especially the youths, to remain calm as we seek legal redress to this illegality.”