Platform School Director Calls for Teachers’ Empowerment to Boost Innovative Teaching​

The Director, Platform Schools, Mr. Bola Obe, has stressed the need to​ expose teachers to innovative training that​ will impact learners performance.

Obe, who said this recently in Lagos, stated that the school exposes it’s teachers to regular trainings, adding that this was what​ made it to win the 2022 Science Olympic competition in the Junior Secondary School category in Lagos State.



The competition was held at the Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, and had three categories, the primary category; the junior secondary school category; and the senior secondary school category.



​ Obe​ noted that the aim of the competition was to produce students that were proficient in science education, and that one of the factors that helped the students to win the competition was parental support and adhering to the philosophy of the school.



‘‘Basically, we want to meet international standards. That’s why we blended the British and the Nigerian curriculum. One of the things we do every term is that we bring consultants to train our teachers. We also have different clubs; science clubs, literary clubs, music clubs, and JET clubs and the students belong to any of these clubs.



“Apart from what they learn in classes, we drill them in clubs; and we introduce them to advanced areas of their interest. We introduce them to international questions in their areas of interest. We show them some complex science experiments; like how to build simple machines, such pressing iron and blenders, as well as building tools.​



“When they belong to any of these clubs, it helps them to be ahead of others.’’​

The school’s Counselor, Mr. Olusegun Akinsaya, noted that one of the factors that helped them to excel to this stage of the competition was parental support. “Our parents formed a group for science and Olympiad competition, so that they can continue to give moral support to the children. They will bring them to school on Saturday and we will go through the experiment together. Secondly, the Director of the School, sponsored the project which is quite expensive. He wants the school to be ahead in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ( STEM) education, he is not profit-centred, but he wants the school to be known for its excellent performance in science education.’’