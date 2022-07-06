Housekeeper Bags Life Imprisonment for Defiling Employer’s Daughters

Wale Igbintade



Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, in Ikeja yesterday sentenced a housekeeper, Bright Izuchukwu to two terms of life imprisonment for defiling the two daughters of his employer, ages six and seven.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Soladoye, held that the prosecution had established the ingredients of the offence against the defendant.

Izuchukwu was charged with two counts bordering on defilement

Justice Soladoye held “The prosecutor did a good job in establishing the ingredients of the offences against the defendant through its witnesses.

“The evidence of the defence is self-serving, manifestly unreliable and untruthful while that of the survivors were consistent, cogent and convincing as they properly identify the defendant.

“The defendant exhibited raw wickedness, taking turn to ravish the survivors and taking advantage of his employer’s kindness.

“He has left a trace of emotional trauma on the survivors. He must be locked away for life. The defendant exhibited arrogance and nonchalance throughout the trial and lied his way through the trial showing that he is a pathological liar. “The defendant is hereby found guilty as charged and consequently sentenced to two terms of Life Imprisonment which are to run concurrently,” Soladoye held.

Besides, the judge ordered that the convict should have his name entered into the register of sexual offenders of Lagos state.

The prosecutor presented six witnesses and two exhibits at the trial against the defendant.

According to the state prosecution team, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke and Ms Abimbola Abolade, the convict committed the offence sometimes between 2017 and 2018 in Festac Lagos.

They submitted that the defendants unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the two survivors while their parents were not in the house.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.