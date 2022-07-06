Edo Assembly Passes Local Govt Autonomy Bill

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



Edo State House of Assembly has passed the Local Government Autonomy Bill, initiated by the National Assembly for the consideration of the other 36 state assemblies.

The bill was passed at Monday plenary while considering the fifth alteration of 44 Bill transmission of the Constitution of the Federal of Nigeria by Committee of the whole as moved by Henry Okhuarobo (Ikpoba-Okha) state constituency and seconded by the Deputy speaker, Roland Asoro (Orhionmwon II) state constituency.

Members dissected each altered Bill one after the other and arrived at a unanimous decision to pass the amendment Bill. Thereafter, the Speaker, Marcus Onabu, requested that clean copies of the resolution be sent to relevant agencies.

Meanwhile, the Leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Edo State chapter has commended the leadership and members of the Edo State House of Assembly for living up to the people’s rating of their legislative duties.

NULGE, In a statement jointly signed by the State president Adorolo Lazarus and the Secretary, Olumuyiwa Cole said “the step taken by the current Edo state House of Assembly for the quick consideration and passage of the bill is highly commendable”.

According to NULGE, “While Nigerians await other state Houses of Assembly to join the progressive train, Edo House of Assembly has written it’s name in gold as the current and future generations of workers and people at the third tier of government will remain eternally committed to benefiting from the dividend of democracy the passage of the bill would bring.

Edo NULGE then “called on other state Houses of Assembly that are yet to pass the bill to borrow a leaf from Edo and do the needful for posterity sake.”

The Eso local government workers added that it expressed its appreciation to Traditional Rulers in Edo State particularly the Akoko Edo traditional council chaired by the Otaru of Igarra Kingdom HRH Oba Emmanuel Adeche; the Onojie of Uromi for their consistent support and intervention during the struggle.

NULGE also members of the media profession being a dependable ally in the struggle for local government autonomy just as it thanked the progressive and persevering efforts of its union members whose consistent agitation has yielded a positive result.