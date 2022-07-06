Ebonyi PDP Announces Sale of Forms for LG Elections

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki



Ebonyi state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it would participate in the forthcoming Local Government Council elections as announced by the State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC).

According to EBSIEC, the local government election is scheduled to hold on July 30, 2022.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki after the State Executive Council meeting of the party by the Chairman, Tochukwu Okorie, announced that the sale of Expression of Interest form and Nomination forms has commenced on Tuesday July 5.

He noted that PDP would participate in the election provided the process is visibly transparent and insulated from government influence and or interference.

Okorie said: “Consequently, the PDP hereby announces sale of forms to commence Tuesday July 5, 2022 and end Thursday July 14, 2022. Expression of Interest form for Chairmanship sells for One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) only”

“Nomination sells for N400,000 only. Expression of Interest for Councillorship sells for N50,000 only while nomination goes for N100,000 only”.

The chairman also announced the suspension of his deputy, Barrister Ifeanyi Nworie and three other members of the State Working Committee over an alleged infractions.

Other members affected include: State Publicity Secretary, Chika Nwoba; Legal Adviser, Barr. Mudiaga Erhenede and Barr. Obinna Iteshi.

The embattled chairman, who had earlier been suspended by his deputy over an alleged fraud noted that the purported suspension was a mockery on the Constitution of the Party.

Okorie said: “Allegations of financial impropriety against my person is libellous and I have briefed my solicitors accordingly. The matter is already before the court of law and therefore subjudice”.

“That Mr. Ifeanyi Nworie would gather a bunch of dissidents and purport to suspend a State Chairman is not only laughable but illustrates the depth of his pitiable ignorance. As a lawyer that he claims to be, Nworie ought to know the following. Every meeting of the party or any organ thereof is at the instance of the state chairman. Section 21 (3)”

“Any request for an “extraordinary meeting” must be routed through the state chairman. Section 21 (4). Any gathering which falls short of 4(a) and (b) above should be considered a meeting of committee of friends and not a party meeting”.

“He , Ifeanyi Nworie, has absented himself from all the meetings of the SWC validly convened by the State Chairman. Consequently, it amounts to self-abuse for Nworie to arrogate to himself the powers to convene a meeting of the State Working Committee, powers that he does not possess”.