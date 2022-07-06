Bridging the Gap for Electrical, Electronic Engineers to Thrive

Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, Egbin-Ikorodu branch, is bridging the gap between its members and the International Electro-technical Committee to ensure that codes and standards are set for engineers to thrive. Funmi Ogundare reports

Pricked by the need to proffer solutions to the many challenges confronting the country and ensure that engineers share ideas with a goal to developing codes and standards, mentorship training, career progression, among others, the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers ( NIEEE), Egbin-Ikorodu branch, recently, held its inauguration and investiture ceremony, themed, ‘Sustainable Development and Energy Generation in Nigeria’.

The move is aimed at bridging the gap between its members and the International Electro-technical Committee (IEC) to ensure that codes and standards are set for electrical engineers to thrive.

It was also an opportunity for the Nigerian Society of Engineers ( NSE) of the branch to commemorate its 20th anniversary titled, ‘The Iron and Steel Industry and Nigeria in the 21st Century.’

Speaking at the inuaguration ceremony, the chapter Chairman, Sunday Oluwagbenga Akinbode, noted that the creation of the chapter, will not only foster growth, knowledge and idea dissemination, it will also ensure that electrical and electronics family waxes stronger in the country.

He said a lot of its members are poised to move the institute forward and solve some of the challenges inherent in the community, adding that with its codes and standards, it will be better positioned and purpose-driven.

” We must as a matter of urgency, reinvest our knowledge into revamping the thirst for engineering purpose-driven solutions and also these solutions must be channeled through the appropriate political corridors for accelerated implementation which could rescue Nigeria from its current economic abyss,” he said.

He told THISDAY that though some of its members have fear of being disenfranchised because of the HND/B.Sc dichotomy, the body of electrical engineers have been able to allay the fear.

” We have the ideas and we want to tap into those ideas to move the institute forward and associate with other associations within the field of engineering so that the codes and standards that we emphasize, can trickle down to members for them to be better focused.”

Akinbode stated that there are lots of policies set on the national level and many of them will be passed during the upcoming International Conference and Exhibition on Power and Telecommunications ( ICEPT) that will be held in Abeokuta.

“We have a lot of practice and untapped resources. We are moving towards being chartered and we are not limiting it to electric, but also other offsprings of engineering. That is why we are going down to the grassroots and also sensitising students. There are a lot of people with fantastic ideas. Everything is backed by Physics, “the chairman stressed.

The National Chairman of the institute, Micheal Akan said it’s cardinal focus is on the IEC standard and standardisation, adding that it also given itself a target of having a chapter in every part of the federation and will even increase it to 29.

He emphasised on the importance of research and development at the institute, saying that it has commited N10 million into it.

” As engineers, we need to talk with facts and figures and know what is happening in the value chain rather than trading blames.”

Chairman, Board of Directors, Ikeja Electric PLC, Mr. Kola Adesina, called on engineers in the country to activate their intellect to produce the change in the power sector that Nigerians desire to see through innovation and scientific method.

He expressed concern that the country is not generating enough gas regularly and that our plants are not working at fullest capacity, adding that Nigeria is also making so much money in the area of oil and gas, but not in power generating.

According to him, “why are we not generating gas regularly? Why are our plants not generating at fullest capacity? Why are the distribution companies not recieving enough power. We are making so much money in oil and gas, but actually not in power. We have commited over a billion dollars into this.”

He said since humanity appreciates the contribution of engineers and scientists, they should activate their value to solve the power problem confronting the nation rather than point accusing fingers on government and individuals.

In his lecture titled, ” Sustainable Development and Energy Generation in Nigeria’, the General Manager ( Lagos Region), Transmission Company of Nigeria ( TCN), Olugbenga Ajiboye emphasised on why there had been collapse of the national grid, saying that there is no agreement between the transmission and distribution companies.

“There is no concrete agreement between the sector which NEC is trying to make possible by signing an agreement. In a situation where one partner defaults, there is bound to be a system collapse especially when you cannot match the generation with the distribution consumption, there will be deficit of power or imbalance. It will result into frequency swinging or dwindling.”

He noted that the generating and transmission companies must fulfill their obligations which should be binded by law, adding, “by that sequence, the consumption will balance the generation and there will be minimal disruption to it. We have a legal will to it which the regulator is working on.”

Ajiboye however, listed some of the challenges affecting electricity availablity in Nigeria to include, insufficient gas supply, inadequate infrastructure, ageing equipment, liquidity issues, overloaded transmission network, civil unrest among others.

At the 20th anniversary celebration of NSE, a special lunching of NSE Egbin-Ikorodu ultra modern secretariat building fund and bus projects, were held.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the branch, Bashiru Mohammed said in the last 20 years, inspite of numerous challenges, it has emerged as the best branch of the NSE as far as energy sector is concerned.

He acknowledged the contributions and support of past and present members towards the professional growth and development of engineers.

In his key note titled ‘ The Iron and Steel Industry and Nigeria in the 21st Century’, the Chairman, KAM Holding Limited, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, who was represented by his Executive Director, Mr. Bola Awojobi called on the federal government to come up with a policy statement mandating each state in Nigeria including the FCT to invest in captive/ on- grid generation of a minimum of 100MW using coal or gas fuel, adding that production facilities consuming up to 30MW should also be mandated to generate its own power using coal or gas as fuel.

According to him,” Is this policy feasible? No. Let us forget it, but if yes, let us go for it. The policy will contribute towards grid stability and incessant drop in power generation.”

Aside just locating all steel factories in Lagos and Ogun States only, he also stressed the need for the federal government to pay special attention to the critical infrastructure of gas pipeline supplies to other states.

Awojobi who is also the chairman of Basic Metal, Iron and Steel and Fabricated Metal Products sectoral group of Manufacturing Association of Nigeria ( MAN), said, ” private investors in the iron and steel industry in Nigeria, cannot continue to use scrap metals to produce liquid steel. Our level of industrialisation cannot generate enough scraps as a major raw material to meet the national demand for liquid steel production.

” Nigerians must invest in exploration of solid minerals, mining and beneficiation of mined materials to meet minimum standard for further processing to secondary raw materials.”

In an interview with THISDAY, the President of NSE, Tasiu Salad Gidari- Wudil disclosed that the society plans to open an innovation hub ( Smart office) that will impact young engineers, adding it will be done at its secretariat in Abuja.

“We need to support our members as part of our objectives to develop their talents. Most times, our colleagues do research work, but to actualise it, becomes a big task because they do not have the enabling environment to do that and government are not supporting in that area.

“So we have decided to do that ourselves. At our headquarters in Abuja, we are dedicating a whole floor where we will have the smart office which will house an innovation centre and showroom where products produced by our members are going to be displayed for investors.”

Asked if Nigerian engineers are innovative enough to push out their products, he said, “the NSE is an international society. We have 86 branches and 27 divisions, out of which four are outside Nigeria. Three are in the UK. Nigerian engineers are working , are inventing and they are professors in the universities all over world and they are flying our flags.”

He said the NSE will concentrate on trainings that will emphasise entrepreneurship for its members, adding that it has started incorporating it in its curriculum.

” The engineer is good in invention, but not good in how to sell their invention. A lawyer can come pick their products and sell it faster than the engineer, so the engineer has to be trained on the best way to market his products. So we are encouraging our members to imbibe entrepreneurship,” Gidari-Wudil said.

The programme witnessed the presentation of awards to people who have impacted the society on one way and another.