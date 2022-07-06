Breaking: Buhari Swears in Seven New Ministers, Reshuffles Cabinet

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday administered the oath of office on seven new Ministers whose appointments were confirmed last week by the Senate.

He also reshuffled his cabinet resulting in five Ministers being moved around .

The new ministers took the oath of office shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council ( FEC) meeting at the council chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The ministers’ swearing in was done in two batches of four and three each.

The first batch sworn in are Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State! Odum Odih – Rivers State and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State.

The second batch include Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State, Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State and Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State

Before the swearing in, a minute silence was observed in honour of the outgoing Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, who died Tuesday night at the age of 63.

The new Ministers were assigned portfolio while some old Ministers were move round.

The portfolios of the new Ministers and reshufflement of five old Ministers are:

Umana Okon Umana, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Gbemisola Saraki – Minister for State for Mines and Steel, Dr Olorunimbe Mamora – Minister of Science and Technology; Sharon Ikeazor- Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs and Muazu Jaji Sambo; Minister of Transportation.

Others are Umar Ibrahim El yakub; Minister of State for Works and Housing; Goodluck Nanah Opiah; Minister of State for Education; Ekumankama Joseph Nkama; Minister of State for Heath; Ikoh Henry ikechukwu, Minister of State, Science and Technology; Odum Udi, Minister of State, Environment, and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye- Minister of State, Transportation.