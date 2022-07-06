  • Wednesday, 6th July, 2022

Accord Affirms Peller as Oyo North Senatorial District Candidate

Nigeria | 27 mins ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Accord Party yesterday declared a member of the House of Representatives Representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Hon. Shina Peller, as its candidate for Oyo North Senatorial District.

The declaration was made in Saki shortly after the initial candidate, Mr. Ademola Ojo, announced his resolve to withdraw from the race and wholeheartedly handed over the ticket to Peller.

The event, which was tagged “Official Affirmation of Accord Party’s Candidate for Oyo North Senatorial District,” witnessed the presence of the Oyo State Chairman of Accord Party, Mr. Felix Kolade Ojo; party chairmen in all the 13 local governments of the district as well as representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ojo said: “In the overall interest of our people in Oke Ogun and Oyo North Senatorial District at large, I hereby willingly withdraw from the race and wholeheartedly transfer the mandate I have to contest for Oyo North Senatorial District seat on the platform of Accord Party to my dear brother, Hon. Shina Peller.”

A statement that was released by his Press Secretary, Mr. Kola Popoola, noted that the official declaration and endorsement of Peller was made by the party’s returning officer for the district, Mr. Abdullahi Ayemojuba.  

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.