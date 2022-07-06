Accord Affirms Peller as Oyo North Senatorial District Candidate

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Accord Party yesterday declared a member of the House of Representatives Representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Hon. Shina Peller, as its candidate for Oyo North Senatorial District.

The declaration was made in Saki shortly after the initial candidate, Mr. Ademola Ojo, announced his resolve to withdraw from the race and wholeheartedly handed over the ticket to Peller.

The event, which was tagged “Official Affirmation of Accord Party’s Candidate for Oyo North Senatorial District,” witnessed the presence of the Oyo State Chairman of Accord Party, Mr. Felix Kolade Ojo; party chairmen in all the 13 local governments of the district as well as representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ojo said: “In the overall interest of our people in Oke Ogun and Oyo North Senatorial District at large, I hereby willingly withdraw from the race and wholeheartedly transfer the mandate I have to contest for Oyo North Senatorial District seat on the platform of Accord Party to my dear brother, Hon. Shina Peller.”

A statement that was released by his Press Secretary, Mr. Kola Popoola, noted that the official declaration and endorsement of Peller was made by the party’s returning officer for the district, Mr. Abdullahi Ayemojuba.