Ondo Police Rearrest Notorious Jailbreaker in Soakaway

*I’ve killed only three people, says suspect

Fidelis David in Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command yesterday re-arrested a 21-year-old serial killer and Jail-breaker, Ikuemelo Tosin, popularly known as 4Gnetwork, in a soakaway.

THISDAY gathered that the convict, who escaped during the Owo Correctional jail break in May 2022, was re-arrested at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

While parading the suspect at the state Police Command headquarters in Akure, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, said Tosin has confessed to have been responsible the death of three people.

She said: “Today, July 4, 2022, at about 0700hrs, information was received by policemen of Igbokoda Division that one Ikuemelo Tosin (AKA 4G network), a convict, who escaped during Owo Correctional Centre jail break, was in town. Immediately, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and his men went after him, and was re-arrested in a soak-away.

“It will be recalled that Tosin was arrested and arraigned in court for cultism and murder, and remanded in Owo Correctional Centre, but escaped from custody in March 2022.”

The PPRO added that the suspect would be charged to court immediately.

Meanwhile, a Police Inspector, who was part of the team that caught the suspect, said the suspect, while trying to escape, was shot many times by the police but for whatever reasons, the bullets did not have any impact on him.

The suspect, while reacting, said he had killed only three persons as a cultist before his arrest.

According to him, “I was earlier arrested for being a member of Aye confraternity. Six other convicts and I met in the correctional centre, planned and escaped through the toilet sink after digging out through the pipe because there was one Aboki (northerner) among us. We were already out before the prison warders could see us. They shot sporadically and the seven of us went towards different directions. Since then, I have not seen any of them.

“Immediately I escaped, I was with N500, so I boarded a vehicle after telling the driver that I was robbed, and I went to Akure to check my house in order to change my clothe.”

He continued: “Dada, who was our leader in the prison, brought the idea. I have only killed thr