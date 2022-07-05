Makarfi: Only Formidable, United PDP Can Defeat APC in 2023

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has said only a formidable and united Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Makarfi stated this when he received the Director-General of Save Southern Kaduna Group (SSKG), Mr Istifanus Audu Nimbia, and his entourage on a courtesy visit.

In a statement by the Director, Corporate Communications SSKG, Mr Victor Bobai, Makarfi called for unity amongst members of the PDP following the agitation by youths of Southern Kaduna regarding youth inclusiveness and fair share in governance.

The PDP leader stated that the immediate challenge before the PDP was to ensure that Southern Kaduna remained very united and support the nomination of Dr. John Ayuba.

“John Ayuba is first of all from Southern Kaduna and therefore going to the press to agitate against him is not the right thing to do without asking the PDP gubernatorial candidate the level of consultation he made before arriving at Dr John Ayuba,” he said

Makarfi noted that the youth should make positive agitation and also demand for other lucrative positions, where they could build experience and develop capacity for the future.

“No society can develop without the inputs and positive contributions from the youth. Stop sending wrong signals and terrible narratives of hate and discouragement. See yourselves as a united political front,” he said.

The former Kaduna governor, therefore, advised the youth to always ask questions before taking certain decisions, saying, “My doors are open and I am here for you. Do come and interact with us,” he said.

He also reassured them that the PDP would run an all-inclusive administration, where the various interests within the party could find accommodation.

Earlier, Mr. Istifanus Audu Nimbia, stated that, “Members of the Save Southern Kaduna Group, are lovers of the PDP and majority of us here are PDP members except for very few that are from other political parties. However, we sincerely appreciate the opportunity given to us to meet with a man of many virtues but specifically a man of peace.

“It’s our resolve to work for the return of the PDP in 2023, because now we have tested both the PDP and APC and we have realised that PDP is a great party. Thus, we shall mobilise to put an end to the poor governance of the APC.

“Southern Kaduna Youth at this moment look up to the PDP to be very sensitive and include the youth demography for balance of power and equity.

“Our paramount desire is whether there would be any possible window to substitute John Ayuba with our preferred younger person that will carry us the youths along.

“We appeal to you sir to help us to talk to Ashiru Kudan and get this issue sorted out. A number of times, the youth have been promised that one of them shall be running mate but unfortunately, someone else got the ticket,” he said.