  • Tuesday, 5th July, 2022

Katsina APC: Those Who Left Us for PDP Are Aspirants, Not Politicians

Nigeria | 26 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, has described its members, who were defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as desperate office seekers suffering from poverty of integrity and morality.

Vice Chairman of the APC in the state, Bala Abu Musawa, while reacting to the alleged defection of 5,000 APC members in Matazu and Musawa to the PDP, said the ruling party would not be deterred by the gale of defection.

He said, “We have known enemies and cunning individuals among us that are jumping ship for their personal interest, but we are not afraid of their antics as we remain united, strong and committed. You know, there is a difference between a politician and aspirant.

“A politician is someone, who remained in his party after he or she lost an election to another member to build it. While an aspirant is he who leaves the party, because he lost the election thinking that another party will give him the same ticket.

“So, people like Ali Maikano and others, who recently decamped to PDP are aspirants not politicians. In fact, all those defecting to PDP are office seekers, who are suffering from poverty of integrity, morality and a disease called indecision.”

He, however, admonished APC members in the state not to be deterred by defections from the party, saying those who should worry are members of the PDP that will soon have the problem of “political profiteers” in their hands.

Also, he added that no amount of blackmail, intimidations and campaigns of calumny from the opposition parties would affect the APC victory at all levels in the forthcoming general election, noting that the party was strong on account of its wide acceptance by Nigerians.

He said APC was the only political party that could turn around the socio-economic fortunes of the state and Nigeria for better, and urged the electorate to vote for the party in all elections.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.