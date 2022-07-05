  • Tuesday, 5th July, 2022

Buhari: FG’s Commitment to Infrastructure Development Bearing Results

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

President Muhamadu Buhari has said that the commitment of his administration to infrastructure development across the nation had begun to bear fruits.

The president spoke at the weekend in Gashua, Yobe State, north-eastern Nigeria during the official commissioning and handover of the completed section I phase II and section II phase I of the Nguru-Gashua-Bayamari road.

 Represented at the event by the Minister of Power,  Abubakar Aliyu, he explained that the road was built to the highest quality of design and workmanship and if well used should last for the designed service life.

“Our commitment to improving road transport infrastructure, our determination to improve the ease of doing business, create jobs and prosperity to lift people out of poverty brings us here today because the results of our investment are manifesting,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde  Fashola represented by the Director Highways, North-East, Celestine Shawusu, said that the projects represent major investment in road transport infrastructure.

He explained that the projects were visible and incontrovertible assets in proof of what Nigeria’s resources are invested in, from a combination of its earned resources and borrowings.

In his remarks, Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni stated that the project was both historic and important to the state. He said that after several years of neglect by previous governments, the Buhari’s administration had been able to rehabilitate the road for use.

