Bayern Wants Osimhen as Lewandowski’s Replacement

The profile of Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, 23, is rising in European football circle as Bayern Munich are considering the Napoli star as possible replacement for iconic Polish international, Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has told the German Bundesliga champions that he wants to leave this summer window with Barcelona his choice destination.

According to top Italian sports journal, Corriere dello Sport , Bayern are prepared to meet Napoli’s €100million asking fee on the former Lille of France Osimhen.

“Bayern Munich contacted Napoli to ask for information about Victor Osimhen and the feasibility of a possible deal. The German giants are looking to replace Robert Lewandowski and are considering a number of top options,” Corriere dello Sport reported.

With both Serge Gnabry and Lewandowski on the verge of exit from Allianz Arena despite having one year each to run in their contracts, Bayern appears desperate to make Osimhen deal a reality.

Apart from Bayern, top English Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle have also been reported to be interested in luring the former FIFA Under-17 World Cup winner with Golden Eaglets to the foremost European league.

Sources close to Osimhen’s management team insisted the Napoli man is not likely to be available for any negotiation until after his vacation. This may not go down well with Napoli who are interested in getting all transfer matters sorted out fast before their preseason. Napoli are to play in the Champions League next season.

Osimhen scored 18 goals for Napoli in all competitions this past season despite the injuries he sustained early part of the 2021/2022 Serie A season.