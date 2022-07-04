Tinubu Presidency: Afenifere Renewal Warns South-west Politicians against Sabotage



Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Afenifere Renewal Group(ARG) has tasked politicians from the South-west on the imperative of unity in order to actualise the presidential aspiration of the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.



Speaking at a media briefing in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, the socio-cultural group lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Northern Progressives Governors’ forum for their patriotism in allowing the power to return to the south during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential convention.

Addressing journalists on Tinubu’s emergence, the ARG Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, Mr. Michael Ogungbemi, said the region would end up producing a successor to Buhari if it demonstrates unity of purpose, from which other regions can key into.



Ogungbemi posited that southern Nigeria would eternally be grateful for the patriotic zeal of the APC Northern Governors’ Forum that insisted that power must return to the South in the spirit of normative order and promotion of justice fairness and equity in the system.



Ogungbemi said: “The ARG on behalf of Yoruba race applauded President Buhari for his statesmanship, ditto to the Northern Progressives Governors’ forum, who rose above clannish sentiment and regional affinity by displaying the gravitas to embrace a pan-Nigerian decision that power must shift to the South.

“It is now time for the South-west to display uncommon unity to complement the patriotic and progressive efforts of the APC members, who overwhelmingly elected Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the primary.



“This is not the time to put up the toga of ego and sulk in the enmity of the past. We must chart a new course and work hard with other five zones of the country for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to ascend the throne.



“We hereby, humbly task Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief Bisi Akande, the chairman, Southwest Governor’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Ibikunke Amosun, Rauf Aregbesola and other bigwigs in the progressive fold to midwife sincere and genuine reconciliation among contending forces and unite for Tinubu.



“The trajectory of election in Nigeria since 1999 clearly presents an unassailable narrative that no zone can singlehandedly produce Nigerian President without recourse to the sensibilities and cooperation of others.”



He added: “With this reality, we must jettison primordial sentiments and divisive comments, and form a formidable coalition with the Igbos, Fulani Hausa, Kanuri and other ethnic nationalities to galvanise support for Asiwaju Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

“One thing is certain, failure is not an option for us in this election as the APC had done us a great deal of favour by voting for a worthy and enigmatic leader of Southwest progressive politics to take over after President Buhari.”



Ogungbemi saluted the governor Of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Ministry, Godswill Akpabio, former Speaker House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun and others who displayed uncommon patriotism and selflessness by stepping down from the primary.



The ARG spokesperson added that history would continually remember them as warriors, who made a great sacrifice for the stability of the country and for the promotion of regional solidarity.



“Stepping down from the race by these political warlords clearly showed unanimity of purpose, which confirmed that the South was really ready to take the baton of leadership and this was highly commendable.



“But we must start putting our house in order and form a strong synergy with other zones to be able to deliver the presidency to Tinubu. This is actionable.

“Working hard to get the ticket makes other uphill task ahead of us easier. Without unity, particularly in the Southwest, sabotage and other treacherous acts may surge and hinder the actualisation of this dream and that would be an unpardonable mistake that may haunt the region for many years ahead,” the ARG warned.

The ARG however, exuded confidence that with strong political networks, structures and contacts that Tinubu had erected over the years coupled with his cosmopolitan political stature that towers above other contestants, the APC was set and more than ready to win the 2023 presidential poll.