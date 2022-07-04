TEXEM, UK Unveil Opportunity for Data-driven Decision-making in Nigerian Organisations

UK firm TEXEM has urged Nigerian organisations to use available opportunities to embrace data-driven decision-making.

The company asserted that such a strategy would give room for better performance and sustainable success.

A statement by TEXEM’s Director, Special Projects, Caroline Lucas, on its website expressed the need for the organisations to understand the importance of utilising data after the COVID-19 era.

\It said such a strategy would bring about the effective and efficient achievement of organisational goals.

“Executives should develop strategies to drive effective and efficient achievement of goals using big data and machine learning,” the statement announced.

It said any opportunity to acquire the knowledge to achieve this goal should be grabbed by strategic executives who want to make headway, especially in these challenging and disruptive times.

The statement announced that towards this end, TEXEM would organise a programme in the country from July 20 to July 21.

“This programme aims to help executives develop strategies to drive effective and efficient achievement of goals using big data and the internet of things,” it said.

The theme of the programme at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, is “Data-Driven Decision Making For Effective And Efficient Achievement Of Organisational Goals”.

The programme’s methodology encompasses group and individual virtual activities, peer-to-peer learning, games, observation practice, and self-reflection to make learning fun, engaging and insightful.

“Participants will learn practical skills and actionable insights from the world-renowned TEXEM’s faculty. TEXEM’s tested and proven methodology comprising of case studies will be deployed during the programme to encourage participants to enhance their cognitive skills.

“It will encourage them to improve their analytical rigour, evaluation, and conceptual skills and assist them in managing ambiguity better. Leveraging TEXEM’s tested and proven methodology, participants will have their assumptions challenged; enhance their social capital through professional exchange with critical partners and colleagues. This programme is actionable and would reflect the contextual realities that organisations operating in Nigeria and Africa currently face,” the statement explained.

It said that some of the challenges that organisations in Nigeria presently face include the unprecedented worldwide pandemic occasioned by the novel coronavirus and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war that had affected every other country.

“The programme will help leaders and their organisations make more impactful and innovative decisions through benchmarks and reviews. It will also help leaders and their organisation to harness opportunities before their rival does, allow them to identify and address risks before they materialise and, in the process, save on costs. Strategically, this programme would equip leaders with requisite insights on how to thrive despite the challenging operating context in Nigeria,” the statement added.

A renowned faculty delivering the two-day programme is Prof. Rodria Laline, the Founding Director of the Harvard University Maximise Your Board’s Potential Programme.

Laline is also a former Visiting Professor Of Insead, IMD and IESE and the Co-Founder of Global Chipcard Alliance (the company that creates chips for ATM cards).

She is the former CEO Of Global Research And Development, an organisation that collaborated with IBM, ING, Hewlett-Packard, Digital Equipment Corporation, Honeywell Bull, Elsevier Science, Oracle Corporation, Siemens and Philips.