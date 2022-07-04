Ogun Mobilises Patronage of Govt Portal for Business Registration

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Ogun State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, has made a renewed call on entrepreneurs in the state to register their businesses on the state government’s online portal for Business Premises Permit (BPP).

Longe made the call at recent stakeholders’ engagement and training programme on BPP automation in Ijebu-Ode for entrepreneurs in Ogun East Senatorial District.

She stated that the BPP registration is in line with the Business Premises Amended Law 2006, adding that registering on the portal would enable the government to gather data and plan better for businesses operating in the state while information available on the database would be used to reach the registered businesses when there are interventions and programmes.

Longe said: “As you know in Ogun State, the law requires that all entrepreneurs should register their business premises and renew the registration annually. Before 2021, it used to be done manually. Now with the portal, it can be done online to the convenience of business operators in the state. I encourage entrepreneurs to go online and register their businesses. It is to the benefit of all if you log on to the portal and process the business premises permit.”

In her presentation, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Industry, Trade and Investment, Ms. Sola Arobieke, said that the programme was organised to enlighten business operators about the benefits of registering on the portal and to get feedback from the stakeholders.

Arobieke said the automation would help eliminate any form of extortion of business owners, as well as help entrepreneurs register and renew their BPP in a transparent, fair and convenient manner.

Earlier in their separate goodwill messages, the Chairman, Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Ogun State Chapter, Mrs. Yetunde Doyin-Bello, and the President of Hotelier Association, Ijebu-Ode, Mr. Segun Timi, lauded the state government for the imitative, calling on entrepreneurs to embrace the process.