Nigeria vs S’Africa Live on StarTimes

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will begin their quest for another title chase at the 2022 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, with an opening match against Banyana Banyana of South Africa today at 6 pm.

The match will air live on StarTimes, an official broadcaster of the tournament.

Nigeria has won the competition eleven times (officially nine times), and two-time winners Equatorial Guinea, but South Africa and Cameroon are two countries waiting in the wings, hoping to lift the trophy after the July 23 final.

Throughout the world, women’s football is growing in stature and popularity and Africa is no different.

Several of the continents’ stars have signed for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with Nigerian Asisat Oshoala being a member of the Champions League-winning Barcelona squad.

The striker will be just one of the stars playing in the 14th edition of the Africa Women Cup of Nations that gets underway in Morocco on Saturday.

The tournament sees 12 countries compete in three groups, with the top two from each group, as well as the two best third-placed teams advancing to the knock-out stage.

The finalists from the last AFCON, Nigeria and South Africa, have been drawn together in Group C.

“For football fans throughout Africa, the tournament offers the opportunity of watching the continents’ stars shine brightly and no fan needs to miss out as the games will be broadcast live and in HD on StarTimes football channels,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria said.