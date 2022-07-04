  • Monday, 4th July, 2022

Niger Workers Ask Govt to Remit All Deductions

Nigeria | 21 mins ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Workers in Niger State have used the opportunity of marking the International Day of Cooperatives to ask the state government to remit all cooperative deductions being held in the Ministry of Finance.

The President of the Niger State Cooperative Federation, Mr. Labaran Garba, lamented that the continued withholding of the deductions “is criminal” and “hampering the growth of cooperative societies in the state.”

Garba, in a speech at the event that was held at the main auditorium of the Teachers House in Minna, also appealed to the government to “resume third party deductions to enable cooperators in the civil service to have effective Plan B for their retirement.

He said: “Government should release all funds of various cooperative societies deductions withheld to sustain the cooperative societies’ existence in the state.”

He urged all cooperative societies in the state to affiliate to unions and apexes for the strengthening of cooperative structures, pointing out that the organisation should work as a team to explore other avenues of enhancing their capabilities towards a greater cooperative movement.

The State Head of Service, Mrs. Salamatu Abubakar, in a message to the event promised that the state government would continue to pursue and implement policies and programmes that would improve the welfare of workers and enable them to perform to their optimum best.

Abubakar also promised that government would continue to support all cooperative societies and enable them to meet the demands of their members.

She said: “We as a government that is interested in the welfare of its people shall continue to guarantee you complete support and cooperation of the office of the Head of Service in these your empowerment project.”

She expressed satisfaction that cooperative cocieties in the state have “continued to provide better investment opportunities for our workers, huge relief for government and less dependence on conventional financial institutions.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.