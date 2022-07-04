Katsina APC Chieftain Describes Members Defecting to PDP as Desperate Office Seekers

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State has described its members who are defecting from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as desperate office seekers suffering from poverty of integrity and morality.

The state Vice-Chairman of the APC, Bala Abu Musawa, while reacting to the defection of 5,000 APC members in Matazu and Musawa to the PDP, said the ruling party would not be deterred by the gale of defection.

He said: “We have known enemies and cunning individuals among us that are jumping ship for their personal interest, but we are not afraid of their antics as we remain united, strong and committed. You know, there is a difference between a politician and aspirant.

“A politician is someone who remained in his party after he or she lost an election to another member to build it. While an aspirant is he who leaves the party because he lost the election thinking that another party will give him the same ticket.

“So, people like Ali Maikano and others who recently decamped to PDP are aspirants not politicians. In fact, all those defecting to PDP are office seekers who are suffering from poverty of integrity, morality and a disease called indecision.”

He, however, admonished APC members in the state not to be deterred by defections from the party, saying those who should worry are members of the PDP that will soon have the problem of “political profiteers” in their hands.

He added that no amount of blackmail, intimidation and campaigns of calumny from the opposition parties would affect the APC’s victory at all levels in the forthcoming general election, adding that the party is strong on account of its wide acceptance by Nigerians.

According to him, APC is the only political party that can turn around the socio-economic fortunes of the state and Nigeria for better, and urged the electorate to vote for the party in all elections.

The APC stalwart added that arrangements have been concluded by the party to receive thousands of defectors from PDP and other opposition parties in the state into the ruling party whom he described as the only acceptable party in Nigeria.