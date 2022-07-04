Ethiopian Airlines Adds more Destinations to International Routes

African’s most successful airline, Ethiopian has added more destinations to its international routes; including Athens in Greece, Chennai in India, Damman in Saudi Arabia, Jakarta in Indonesia and Bahrain to increase the airline’s international destinations to 27.

These new routes will kick-off from July 1, 2022. These new destinations join the double daily flights to Mumbai, India and 10 weekly flights to Delhi, India. Recently Ethiopian Airlines started another flight to Washington DC from Lome, Togo offering more options to it’s Nigerian passengers. Ethiopian Airlines flies from four airports in Nigeria; Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Enugu.

This comes as the airline has build executive 5-star hotel inside the terminal of its operational hub, Bole International Airport.

Known as Skylight In-Terminal Hotel, the facility is located inside Addis Ababa Bole International Airport Terminal 02, which is just a short walk to the departure gates for boarding “B”.Travellers needing a pre-flight freshen up or those with shorter stopovers can use the hotel’s 24-hour fitness centre. Spacious, pet-friendly rooms and suites with luxury bedding, flat-screen TVs. Ethiopian Skylight In-Terminal Hotel has 97 tranquil rooms in five categories, each featuring modern essentials for a seamless stay. A Skylight Suite has additional space with a living or dining area.Also, the hub restaurant is located between both room wings above concourse “B”.